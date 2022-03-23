SNP ‘trying to cook the books’ on green jobs target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
SNP ‘trying to cook the books’ on green jobs target

The SNP has been accused of cooking the books by moving to widen the definition of what makes a green job in an attempt to hit targets.
By Adele Merson
March 23 2022, 4.18pm Updated: March 23 2022, 4.43pm
The government pledged to create 130,000 low-carbon jobs by 2020 but delivered just 20,500, according to figures by the Office for National Statistics.

SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes previously told a Holyrood committee that a new target could be widened to include more industries.

This was followed by government minister Richard Lochhead confirming “work is ongoing within the Scottish Government to establish a broader measure of green jobs”.

But speaking at Holyrood, north-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said this would give a “distorted picture” on how the government is really performing on the creation of green jobs.

In response, the government minister for “green skills”, Lorna Slater, said the “discussion of what is a green job is an absolute live one”.

The Green MSP added: “It is fair to say that in the future all jobs will be green jobs.

“Tackling the climate crisis isn’t something that we can put in a box.

“Everybody needs to play their part all sectors need to play their part.

“Of course it’s useful to have a definition when we’re looking at planning training and when we’re planning investment, but I think it’s … absolutely appropriate that Scotland develops a definition of green jobs that is appropriate for our workforce and our industry here.”

‘Trying to cook the books’

ONS figures show 20,500 green jobs were created in 2020 but this has declined every year since 2016 when it was 24,000.

Mr Kerr said: “By any measure, the SNP have failed dismally at growing the number of offshore jobs in Scotland.

“It appears they are now trying to cook the books by changing the definition of what makes a green job.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr.

“The SNP and Greens will be hard-pressed to convince Scots they know better than statisticians.

“And as sure as night follows day, the SNP will try to claim parity with other parts of the UK who are using the standard definition.

“This is what the SNP do – they move the goalposts until they can say they scored a goal.”

In response to a parliamentary question, Mr Lochhead said the annual figures “relate to what may be considered a narrower definition of direct jobs in the UK low carbon and renewable energy economy”.

He added that the recent ScotWind leasing round for commercial-scale offshore wind projects “puts Scotland at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind and represents a huge step forward in our just transition to net zero”.

