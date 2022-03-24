Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Ukrainian orphans Dnipro Kids to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Ukrainian orphans Dnipro Kids to Scotland

By Rachel Amery
March 24 2022, 8.12am Updated: March 24 2022, 8.40am
Dnipro Kids, pictured in Ukraine
Dnipro Kids, pictured in Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed dozens of Ukrainian orphans who have arrived safely in Scotland.

Fifty-four children, including a one-year-old and a two-year-old, landed at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday 23 March from Warsaw in Poland, after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine a week ago.

The children, who come from five different orphanages in Ukraine, have since been taken to Scotland with seven legal guardians where they will be temporarily accommodated.

This includes a number from Dnipro Kids, a charity set up by Perth-based Steven Carr after he travelled with his fellow Hibs supporters to a football match in the city of Dnipro in 2005.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to welcome the children to Scotland.

She said: “A warm welcome to Scotland Dnipro Kids – I know you’d all rather be at home in Ukraine but you’ll find love, care and support here for as long as you need it.”

‘Everybody was clapping’

The operation to evacuate the orphans was a combined effort from charities Magen David Adom UK, Save A Child and Dnipro Kids.

Sally Becker, founder of Save A Child, said the children on board the flight to Heathrow clapped and cheered when the plane touched down.

She said: “Everybody was clapping.

“First of all they looked out the windows and they could see the lights.

Dnipro Kids pictured at Poznan Airport in Poland

“And I was saying ‘it’s London, it’s London!’ and they were just looking completely amazed because of course they’ve never flown before, and it really did look like jewels in the night.

“And as it touched down they all started to clap.

“But not like people clap on an ordinary flight which sometimes happens, this was 61 of them all clapping and cheering, and they were so happy.”

She added: “The main thing is they’re here, they have sanctuary, temporary sanctuary, and they’re safe.

“But thousands more [are] left behind – I don’t just mean necessarily orphans, although there are orphans, but ordinary children, children who are being shelled, who are being shot at, and I just hope that we’ll be able to help a lot more children.”

‘Deeply emotional moment’

Other politicians have also extended their welcomes to the Dnipro Kids.

Ian Blackford MP, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “This is a deeply emotional moment for everyone involved as the Dnipro Kids finally arrive in Scotland, where they will be safe, secure and well looked-after.

“As delighted as I am to see them reach sanctuary in Scotland, we all hope that this will be a temporary stay, and that peace will soon come to Ukraine so they can safely return as they wish.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also thanked her staff at the Home Office as well as the Ukrainian and Polish authorities, the Scottish Government and Virgin Atlantic, saying “the care they will receive will go some way to heal their suffering”.

The fuel for the Virgin Atlantic flight from Warsaw to Heathrow was donated by Esso Petroleum and the outward bound leg of the flight contained five tonnes of aid from Convoy of Hope.

Permission for the group to fly was granted by the Ukrainian and Polish governments and they will initially stay in Callander near Stirling.

Perth-based charity boss ready to welcome orphans rescued from Ukraine war

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier