Nicola Sturgeon urged to ensure Ukraine refugee hosts do not lose tax break

The SNP is being urged to swiftly close a loophole that could leave council taxpayers facing a financial penalty for taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Fears have been raised that householders risk losing out if they sign-up to help those fleeing the war, because they may no longer qualify for a 25% discount on their council tax.

The reduced rate is offered by local authorities if there is only one adult living in a property.

The Scottish Government confirmed it was “considering” ways to address the concern.

Thousands of Scots have signed up to offer help provide emergency accommodation to Ukrainians in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked anyone in Scotland who could offer accommodation to register their interest under the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine initiative.

Within days of its launch, Aberdeenshire was hailed as the most welcoming place in the UK after 1,019 families from the area signed up.

Under the scheme, hosts will receive an optional “thank you” payment of £350 per month if they can accommodate one or more household.

But concerns were raised by our readers that an “unfortunate side effect” could be the loss of council tax discounts offered to single people, including widows and widowers.

‘No-one should be penalised’

Scottish Labour local government spokesman Mark Griffin urged SNP ministers to act urgently to close the loophole.

He said: “We must use the powers we have here in Scotland to support Ukraine and welcome those fleeing the war.

“It has been fantastic to see so many people offering to open their homes and take in a refugee – but no-one should be penalised for it.

“The SNP must give a cast-iron commitment that they will fix this problem right away, so that people can aren’t left out of pocket for trying to help.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is encouraging as many people across Scotland to open their homes to people arriving in Scotland from Ukraine.

“To support people in Scotland do this we are considering necessary legislative steps that could be taken to ensure no one would lose their single occupancy discount on council tax.”