Boris Johnson mocks Ian Blackford with ‘fat jibe’ for second time during PMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boris Johnson mocks Ian Blackford with ‘fat jibe’ for second time during PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared to hit out with another fat jibe at Ian Blackford after he was accused of ignoring the cost-of-living crisis and partying through lockdown.
By Justin Bowie
March 30 2022, 1.14pm Updated: March 30 2022, 1.44pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

Boris Johnson appeared to hit out with another fat jibe at Ian Blackford after he was accused of ignoring the cost-of-living crisis and partying through lockdown.

The Tory leader claimed he and the SNP Westminster chief were both “a living testament to the benefits of moderation” during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Blackford claimed the Tories were partying through the cost-of-living crisis, referencing a London dinner for MPs held by Mr Johnson last night.

He also slammed the prime minister for Westminster bashes held during lockdown after the Met Police confirmed plans to issue 20 partygate fines yesterday.

But Mr Johnson hit back with a jibe seemingly mocking both his own weight and that of his SNP rival.

It’s the second time the prime minister has appeared to aim a fat jibe at Mr Blackford during PMQs.

Two months ago he claimed the senior SNP MP had been “eating more cake” than him in a heated row over a lockdown birthday party.

‘Fatphobia’ accusations

Mr Johnson was accused of being “fatphobic” but claimed he has a good working relationship with Mr Blackford behind the scenes.

Today Mr Blackford said: “Last night millions of families will have been desperately trying to figure out how they will possibly afford the £700 energy price hike that will hit them this Friday.

“At the very same time Tory MPs were gathering across the street for a champagne bash in the Park Plaza.

“We all know that the Tories partied during lockdown and now they’re partying through the cost-of-living emergency.”

‘Absolute baloney’

He blasted the prime minister’s response that the Conservatives were doing plenty to help households cover their bills as “absolute baloney”.

Last night Mr Blackford again urged the prime minister to quit and accused him of misleading parliament over the partygate fiasco.

Labour leader Keir Starmer again called for Mr Johnson to go following Wednesday’s developments.

An SNP spokesperson said: “It’s telling that Boris Johnson was more interested in making these snide remarks rather than being able to answer Ian Blackford’s question on the Tory cost-of-living crisis hammering households and pushing people into poverty.

“Despite these personal insults, Ian Blackford and the SNP will keep our focus on what really matters to people right now – the cost-of-living emergency which the Prime Minister and his Chancellor are failing to fix.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier