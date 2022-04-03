Demands for SNP to lower train fares after ScotRail nationalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Demands for SNP to lower train fares after ScotRail nationalised

SNP rivals have called on the Scottish Government to introduce cheaper train travel after ScotRail officially came under public ownership.
By Justin Bowie
April 3 2022, 3.52pm Updated: April 3 2022, 4.32pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Tory MSP Graham Simpson both insisted fares must be lowered with current rates branded “eye-watering”.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has launched a review into ScotRail’s pricing structure and said she would not rule out dropping ticket costs.

Analysis carried out by the BBC showed it currently costs just under £250 to buy a monthly ticket from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh.

On Friday Nicola Sturgeon said keeping rail travel affordable was “important” and that it had been a key goal of nationalisation.

The first minister also emphasised that encouraging more Scots to use trains would help support the country’s environmental targets.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth.
Anas Sarwar said it was “good” that ScotRail is now in public hands but said improvements are now needed.

Speaking on The Sunday Show, he said: “What people now want to see is cheaper rail, trains to come on time, more services available.

“At the moment what we’re seeing is rail fares going up.”

Tory MSP Graham Simpson the transport minister “needs to look at lowering fares so they’re more affordable”.

Jenny Gilruth insisted rail travel north of the border is still 20% cheaper than in England.

Fares review

She said: “Our Fair Fares review will look at the cost of fares right across the public transport system and how we better join them up.

“We have taken action to keep fares down. We do need to look at that again.

“The government’s vision is to deliver a sustainable and reliable rail service.”

Ms Gilruth also hinted that the existing ticketing model for peak time prices could be changed by the government.

She added that the number of Scots using trains regularly is still much lower than before the Covid pandemic.

Last September ScotRail workers timetable cuts in Tayside and Fife would negatively affect passengers.

The rail firm was slated when it appeared they had given up on Perth’s rail link to Edinburgh last year.

ScotRail criticised for ‘staggering’ appointment of new chief operating officer who has no railways experience

