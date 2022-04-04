Warning SNP are putting care home residents ‘in danger’ as Covid deaths soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP has been accused of “leaving behind” vulnerable pensioners as Covid care home deaths hit their highest toll in over a year.

Statistics showed up to 79 residents died from the virus in the week ending March 27 as Scottish Labour warned OAPs were being “put in danger”.

Care homes were devastated during the first wave of the pandemic when Covid first struck.

In some cases pensioners were transferred from hospitals back to nursing homes which allowed the virus to spread rapidly.

NHS Scotland cautioned that discharging elderly patients would put more pressure on the care sector but told health chiefs to do it anyway.

SNP rivals called for an urgent public inquiry into the disaster with care bosses claiming ex-SNP health chief Jeane Freeman often seemed “not informed” about PPE shortages.

The former minister was accused of “covering up” government errors.

Families considered taking legal action against one Skye care home where ten residents died after a major outbreak.

Meanwhile, two north-east nursing homes where 27 people lost their lives due to the virus were slammed by health inspectors.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie claimed lessons from the first wave of the pandemic were not being learned as deaths remained high.

The total of 79 deaths – which included six suspected Covid fatalities – had more than doubled from the previous week.

Cases across the country remain incredibly high despite the Scottish Government confirming mask rules will be scrapped later in April.

It was warned that access to potentially life-saving antiviral treatment needs to be improved for vulnerable residents.

‘Residents are still being failed’

Ms Baillie said: “Two years into this pandemic and the residents of Scotland’s care homes are still being failed.

“While the rest of the country begins to return to normality, our care home residents are being left behind and put in danger.

“Covid deaths are rocketing in our care homes – if lives are to be saved, the cabinet secretary must act now.

“We need to see a rapid acceleration of the booster programme in our care homes and the retention of regular, asymptomatic testing for care home workers.

“The price of inaction will be further lives lost and families shattered.”

‘Covid-19 has not gone away’

SNP social care minister Kevin Stewart said: “This claim is unfounded – the wellbeing of people in care homes is a top priority.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and we are fully aware of the risk it represents to individuals who are immune compromised or frail, including those who live in care homes. Every single death to this virus is a tragedy that we mourn and deeply regret.

“Clinical advice is clear that testing care home staff with a weekly PCR and twice weekly LFD is proportionate and offers sufficient protection to those at highest risk.

“Our spring booster programme is already well underway with an increasing number of eligible care home residents having already received this additional protection.”