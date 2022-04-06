Tartan day trip: Culture and spending under the spotlight in celebration of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s historic and cultural ties are being celebrated in North America as part of the annual Tartan Day celebrations.

And for this year’s events, Scottish Government minister Angus Robertson was sent to fly the flag in Canada and the USA.

The trip is seen by supporters as a fantastic chance to boost Scottish tourism numbers, but some have been critical of taxpayers’ money being spent this way during a cost of living crisis.

The Scottish Government has yet to reveal just how much money is being spent or budgeted for on this trip – something the Scottish Conservatives say is “deeply concerning”.

What is Tartan Day?

Tartan Day is a North American celebration of Scottish heritage and is celebrated annually on April 6, the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

It was first held in Canada in 1986 and then in the US from 1998.

More recently, it has expanded to cover events over a week, ending with a parade in New York on April 9 – led by award winning Scots actor Karen Gillan.

As well as the parade, the Clan Currie Society will hold their own Tartan Day celebrations on Ellis Island on April 9.

Other events in New York include a Burns Day on April 7, reading the Declaration of Arbroath in Bryant Park and a number of talks throughout the city.

What is Angus Robertson doing in North America?

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, the former Moray MP now elected to Holyrood, went on tour to Canada and the US as part of the programme.

During his visit he aimed to meet business leaders, political representatives and cultural organisations in Ontario, New York and Washington DC.

Good morning Toronto. Delighted to be in Canada to take part in events marking Tartan Day – celebrating the unique and warm friendship between Canada and Scotland. #TartanDay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4ndTZCVoQK — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) April 4, 2022

He visited the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, the Canadian House of Commons and Niagara Falls, which were lit up blue and white for the occasion.

He was also due to meet the Friends of Scotland Congressional Caucus in Washington DC and attend the parade in New York.

Why does the Scottish Government get involved?

The SNP administration says the aim of Mr Robertson’s trip is to strengthen the “cultural, historical, educational and economic links between Scotland, Canada and the United States”.

It is not just an SNP initiative – previous Scottish Government representatives have travelled to America to mark Tartan Day in the past.

Labour First Minister Jack McConnell went to the celebrations in 2002, where he said: “Tartan Day has become a major event in America and I am determined to make sure that Scotland is promoted at the highest level during a time when the world will be watching.”

When Henry McLeish announced he was stepping down as first minister, he mentioned “developing the USA’s Tartan Day” as one of his highlights in the top job.

How much does it cost?

We asked what the budget was for the trip and what tangible benefits the government hopes to gain.

However, the government did not directly address the question.

A spokesman for the government said all travel costs are determined by Holyrood’s travel and subsistence policies.

The spokesman said this particular trip will be detailed online soon – but could not detail what the budget for the trip is, or what returns the government expects.

Earlier trips include one by Ms Sturgeon and seven staff to California and New York.

After that trip, the government confirmed around £40,000 went on travel, accommodation and subsistence.

Is there opposition to this trip?

The Scottish Conservatives say it is “deeply concerning” the government has been unable to detail the costs upfront.

The party’s external affairs spokesman Donald Cameron said: “It is important that foreign visits such as these are providing value for money for taxpayers.

“This lack of transparency from the SNP government is deeply concerning, and will undoubtedly raise further questions about the usefulness of these trips.

“The SNP government should just be upfront with the public about how much this visit will actually cost, and what returns they can expect to see from it.”

Others on social media have also criticised the cost of such a trip during the cost of living crisis.

People struggling to heat and eat and you are enjoying an all expenses paid junket to see lights on water that makes things better doesn’t it. — Allan petrie (@Allanpetrie91) April 5, 2022

So, what are the benefits?

There are almost 1,000 Scottish associations and clubs in America and, in the most recent US Census, more than five million Americans claimed Scottish ancestry.

So the Scottish Government is keen to capitalise.

Speaking before he flew out to Canada, Mr Robertson said it is important to mark the international friendships Scotland has across the world.

The external affairs secretary said: “International trade and investment is key to growing our economy, and this week in Canada and the US I will emphasise the Scottish Government’s role in working with partners to support Scottish companies, and the benefits to investors of working with the Scottish Government and Scottish Development International.

“These thriving modern links can only add to the strong and time-tested relationship between North America and Scotland, which is forged in history and renewed each year in the warm and colourful celebration of Tartan Day.

“This year in particular, Tartan Day, on 6 April, is a timely reminder of the importance of friendship and community between nations, of celebrating shared histories, nurturing relationships, and upholding the values that we share and hold dear.”