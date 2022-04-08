Nicola Sturgeon compared to Donald Trump after excluding press from SNP manifesto ‘launch’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon was branded a “coward” and compared to Donald Trump for not allowing members of the press to attend the SNP’s election manifesto launch.

The SNP leader was due in Glasgow on Friday to highlight the cost of living crisis as the focus of the campaign.

However, much of the media was excluded from attending.

Opposition parties accused the first minister of being “out of touch” and “utterly shameless”.

‘Remarkable display of arrogance’

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, said keeping journalists away from a media launch feels more like a move by Donald Trump.

He said: “This is a remarkable display of both arrogance and cowardice from the first minister.

“It feels more like the scrutiny dodging antics of Donald Trump than the actions of a leader at ease with her government’s record.”

He added: “Then again if I had spent five years cutting local authority budgets then perhaps I wouldn’t want to face media scrutiny either.”

Miles Briggs MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ local government spokesman, added: “It shows how out of touch Nicola Sturgeon is that she won’t even allow the press along to the SNP’s campaign launch to question her.”

Scottish Labour accused the party of being out of answers.

Neil Bibby MSP, the party’s business manager, said: “This is a tell-tale sign that this manifesto is going to be as bereft of ideas as the SNP’s last 15 years in government.”

He added: “It is utterly shameless for the SNP to talk about the cost of living crisis while they refuse to use the litany of powers at their disposal to help Scots.”

Send a message to the PM, says Sturgeon

Ahead of the official campaign launch, the SNP sent journalists an emailed statement from the first minister.

Asked if the press could attend, the media office said space is limited at the “event” but broadcasters would work on a pooled basis.

“We’ll have opportunities later in the campaign and publications will get the opportunity to ask questions of the party leader,” an SNP official added.