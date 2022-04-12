Rishi Sunak’s wife could ‘cover Dundee’s universal credit bill if she pays tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rishi Sunak’s wife could ‘cover Dundee’s universal credit bill if she pays tax’

A trade union leader claimed Rishi Sunak’s wife could pay a universal credit bill for everyone in Dundee if she “coughs up what she owes” in tax money.
By Justin Bowie
April 12 2022, 10.14am Updated: April 12 2022, 3.19pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty.
Dave Moxham, who is deputy general secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, blasted Akshata Murty over her non-dom status.

It emerged recently she had not been paying UK taxes on overseas income since she is officially domiciled to India.

Mr Moxham blasted the chancellor as out-of-touch due to his wealth as he urged for more action yesterday to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The senior trade unionist said benefits payments would be the difference between being able to eat and going hungry as energy bills soar.

Dave Moxham deputy general secretary, Scottish TUC.

He added that “real change” could be made if the Tories commit to implementing a major windfall tax on multinational energy firms.

Mr Moxham said: “It’s a crisis that the government has to do something about.

“I guess it’s fairly difficult when you’re talking about a chancellor whose wife, if she coughs up what she owes simply over the last year, would have enough money to fund a decent universal credit payment for a city the size of Dundee.

“If the government is prepared to take action over the energy companies with a windfall tax, real change could be made. Frankly they don’t seem to be capable of doing that.

‘Difference between life and death’

“Come October, we will see people dying from fuel poverty. That number will increase. For some people we’re talking the difference between life and death.”

Rishi Sunak also came under fire after it emerged he held a US Green Card for some of his tenure as chancellor.

The chancellor referred himself to Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests with a probe now launched.

It was also reported that Mr Sunak was a beneficiary of trusts in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands to help Ms Murty’s family’s tax interests.

The chancellor’s wife said she would pay tax on overseas profits going forward to stop the issue becoming a distraction for her husband.

SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said Mr Sunak must publish his own tax returns to ensure “transparency and trust”.

