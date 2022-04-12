Perthshire Labour campaign branded an ’embarrassment’ for featuring candidate ousted for anti-Catholic tweets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire Labour campaign branded an ’embarrassment’ for featuring candidate ousted for anti-Catholic tweets

By Rachel Amery
April 12 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 12 2022, 1.19pm
Maurice Golden MSP and Vanessa Shand
Maurice Golden MSP and Vanessa Shand

A local Scottish Labour campaign video has been branded an “embarrassment” as it features a former candidate who was ousted from selection for anti-Catholic comments.

Vanessa Shand had been hoping to be elected to Perth and Kinross Council for Scottish Labour, but was forced to withdraw her selection back in March over past social media comments.

In the comments she defended a soldier charged over the Bloody Sunday massacre and claimed the SNP want to create a “Catholic monarchy” in Scotland.

However despite removing her from the ballot paper, a promotional video from the party was still circulating on social media featuring Ms Shand until Monday night.

Social media comments

The former candidate faced criticism for a logo reading “I stand with soldier F” on her Twitter account, referring to the former paratrooper charged over the Derry Bloody Sunday killings in 1972.

Soldier F faced accusations he murdered two people, but the charges against him were later dropped by a court.

She also took a swipe at Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey for having Catholic parents from Northern Ireland.

And she previously tweeted: “So that’s the SNP’s game! They want to replace the UK monarchy with a Catholic monarchy! Well I never.”

It is understood a Scottish Labour member had complained about her tweets back in 2020.

However at the end of March the comments were made public by the media and Scottish Labour confirmed she was no longer standing for the party.

At the time Scottish Labour said it would “act on evidence that any candidate has fallen short of these standards”.

‘Embarrassment’ for local party

Despite this an election campaign video featuring Ms Shand remained public for a further three weeks, until it was removed on Monday night.

The video, uploaded to social media by Perth and Kinross Labour, features a number of council hopefuls stating some of the party’s priorities and commitments for the upcoming election.

In the video Ms Shand said: “We believe in more than just clapping for carers.”

Maurice Golden, Conservative MSP for the North East, said Scottish Labour needs to do more to distance itself from Ms Shand.

He said: “This is an embarrassment for the local Labour party in Perth and Kinross.

“The candidate had to step down after shocking tweets were revealed, yet this post is still prominent on the party’s social media pages.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden MSP
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden MSP

“Voters locally will be left wondering if Labour have not completely disowned this individual despite the fact she is no longer standing for election.

“They might even be forgiven for thinking she is still seeking to be elected, given it hasn’t been taken down.

“The Labour Party must be clear that this candidate no longer enjoys their support.”

Video removed from social media

Since we contacted the Scottish Labour Party on the matter, the video has been removed from social media.

Currently Perth and Kinross Council has only one Labour councillor, Alasdair Bailey, who represents the Carse of Gowrie ward.

The party is fielding seven candidates in Perth and Kinross in the May 5 election.

5 key pledges in Scottish Labour’s council election manifesto

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
