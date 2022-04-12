Fife Council co-leader could seek ‘working arrangement’ with SNP despite Labour’s coalition ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife Council co-leader could seek ‘working arrangement’ with SNP despite Labour’s coalition ban

The Labour co-leader of Fife Council has hinted he would accept a "working arrangement" with the SNP following May's election, despite party bosses forbidding members from entering any coalitions with them.
By Derek Healey
April 12 2022, 6.53pm Updated: April 12 2022, 11.08pm
Fife Council co-leaders David Alexander, left, and David Ross.

Sir Keir Starmer emphatically rejected any prospect of Labour councillors working in coalition with the SNP as he visited Scotland on Tuesday.

But that pledge could make life difficult for Labour members on Fife Council, who have already been sharing power with the party for five years and are not expected to win an outright majority next month.

Speaking at Glasgow Perthshire FC’s Keppoch Park, the UK Labour leader insisted there will be no formal deals done with the SNP at any level of government.

“No coalition. No coalition between Labour and the SNP at the local level, at the national level and going into the general election,” he said.

“Let me be absolutely clear, no deal going into the general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Glasgow Perthshire football club, as part of a campaign visit in Glasgow.

“I’ll say it now, possibly a year or two out from an election, and no deal the other side of a general election.

“I could not be clearer about this and I hope nobody has missed my very clear message on this. No deal into a general election, no deal out of a general election, full stop.”

What could that mean for Fife Council’s SNP-Labour ruling group?

Scottish Labour has worked alongside Nicola Sturgeon’s party at a local level on several councils and currently holds a power sharing agreement on Fife Council.

But Labour has ruled out working with either the SNP or the Tories this time around.

The SNP says it is open to working with “councillors from other parties on progressive policies” but will not work with the Conservatives.

Fife Council HQ, Fife House in Glenrothes.
Fife Council HQ

The political make-up of Fife Council means it is highly unlikely any party will be able to win a strong majority of the authority’s 74 seats in May.

The SNP currently holds 29 seats, while Labour has 23, the Tories have 13 and the Liberal Democrats have seven. Independents hold the final two.

A ‘working arrangement’

Labour councillor David Ross, who leads the authority alongside the SNP’s David Alexander, said his party will not be able to win a majority in Fife but hinted his group could look to establish an informal “working arrangement”.

He said: “The way the voting system works, it is very unlikely that any one party will get a majority. We certainly won’t because of the way our vote is distributed.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t be able to have a degree of control over the council.

Fife Council’s co-leaders David Ross and David Alexander speak to journalists at Fife House.

“We’re not going to go into a coalition with anybody.

“There needs to be some working arrangement so that the council functions properly but it doesn’t need to be a coalition.”

Mr Ross continued: “The illustration I use is Northern Ireland. You wouldn’t say that Sinn Fein and the DUP are in a coalition.

“It hasn’t worked out terribly well recently but that kind of power sharing arrangement is not a coalition.”

UK Labour leader’s remarks branded ‘ludicrous’

SNP councillor David Alexander, the other co-leader of Fife Council, described Sir Keir’s remarks as “ludicrous”.

He warned a minority or weak administration leading Fife Council means officers “would not know what’s going to happen from one day to the next”.

“I think it’s absolutely bizarre,” Mr Alexander said.

“It’s highly unlikely there’s going to be a majority for any party unless you get a really huge swing.

David Alexander.

“If anyone is going to run Fife Council as a majority, it’s going to be us, but we’d have to win 38 of the 39 candidates we’re putting up.

“I really don’t know where they’re going with this. I don’t believe for one minute that Labour just wants to sit in opposition.”

Mr Alexander said he would not rule out working with Labour again but noted his belief that election material being distributed by the party in Fife “seems to ignore the fact we’ve been in coalition for five years”.

