Nicola Sturgeon reported to police after being accused of breaking face mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after footage emerged which appeared to show her breaking her own face mask laws.

A video posted on social media has emerged which shows the SNP leader on a election campaign visit mingling with people indoors while not wearing a mask.

The first minister posted her own video online which shows her wearing a face mask while paying a visit to Iconic Gents Hair in East Kilbride on Saturday.

But a separate video of Ms Sturgeon appears to show her mixing with customers and staff members indoors without the mask on.

Facemasks are still legally required in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/9dxazpy3QI — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) April 16, 2022

An SNP spokesman said: “The first minister was invited into the barber’s during an outdoor visit on the street.

“Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn’t put her mask back on and immediately put it on.”

There is currently a legal requirement to wear a face covering in most indoor public places in Scotland, including hairdressers, shops and public transport.

From Monday, this will be dropped, when the legal requirement to wear a face mask moves into guidance.

But the first minister has encouraged the public to continue to wear them where appropriate.

‘Blatant hypocrisy’

Scottish Conservative Shadow Health Secretary Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “This is blatant hypocrisy from the first minister who has now shown her true colours.

“The public, who have been under these legal Covid restrictions for over two years, deserve an apology for this rule break.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed.”

In December 2020, Ms Sturgeon apologised after she breached Covid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake.