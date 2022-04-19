Alba manifesto: Is there more to Alex Salmond’s pitch than independence?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alba manifesto: Is there more to Alex Salmond’s pitch than independence?

Alex Salmond's Alba Party has vowed the pursuit of independence will be the “priority” as he launched a wider manifesto for the council elections next month.
By Justin Bowie
April 19 2022, 2.43pm Updated: April 19 2022, 3.56pm
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.
But what did it have to say about the vital local services which authorities will have to run every day?

At the Dundee manifesto launch on Tuesday, Mr Salmond predicted a “political breakthrough” after the failure of last spring’s Holyrood election.

Here’s what Mr Salmond’s party is offering beyond the constitutional question at the local elections on May 5.

Focus on cost of living crisis

The Alba Party has joined political rivals in putting the escalating cost of living crisis as the heart of their manifesto.

They want to see key measures taken by local governments which they claim which help ease the everyday financial burden on families.

Alba has proposed extending free school meals to all primary and secondary school pupils across the country.

Inside the Alba Party manifesto launch.
Inside the Alba Party manifesto launch.

The ex-first minister’s party also believes that sports facilities should be free at the point of use for kids and young people.

Other policy ideas put forward by Alba included upping the Scottish Child Payment and introducing an annual £500 payment for struggling families.

Calls for council tax freeze

The Alba Party claimed the SNP should reintroduce their freeze on council tax rates.

The freeze was first introduced by Mr Salmond’s government in 2007 when he was first minister.

SNP ministers had originally pledged to abolish the council tax altogether but later reneged on this.

Finance chief Kate Forbes announced late last year local authorities would now be able to set their own rates.

Since then councils across the country have confirmed plans to hike up the levy in a bid to stave off wider cuts.

Demands for energy windfall tax

Alex Salmond’s party has backed a windfall tax on energy companies as another measure to help tackle the cost of living emergency.

However, this measure would need to be introduced by the Tories at Westminster, who have consistently opposed it.

Scottish Labour and Lib Dem MSPs in Holyrood have also backed a one-off tax to take record profits from major multinational firms.

The SNP claimed other large companies who continued to thrive during the Covid pandemic should also be targeted.

Criticism of gender reform plans

The Alba Party has called for the SNP to pause reform to the Gender Recognition Act.

Mr Salmond’s party say they oppose transgender people being able to self-identify as a replacement to the current process for gaining a Gender Recognition Certificate.

Their manifesto stated they will: “Embed the sex-based rights of women and girls at a local level.”

Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’

