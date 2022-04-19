Graham Phillips: Putin sympathiser from Tayside under fire for interview with captured Briton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Phillips: Putin sympathiser from Tayside under fire for interview with captured Briton

By Andy Philip
April 19 2022, 7.51pm Updated: April 19 2022, 8.32pm
The video of Graham Phillips interviewing captive Aiden Aslin caused outrage. Supplied by YouTube; Date Unknown

A Tayside blogger has been condemned for posting a feature length video of a British prisoner of war who surrendered during fighting in Ukraine.

Graham Phillips, a former Perth High School pupil, caused outrage following the publication of his interview with captive Briton Aiden Aslin.

YouTube is also facing criticism for hosting the video, which generates advertising revenue.

Mr Phillips, who studied at the University of Dundee, is filmed interviewing Mr Aslin himself after his surrender to Russians in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Aslin is in handcuffs and is described as a prisoner of war.

The interviewer opens the exchanges by asking him to confirm he is not being coerced.

At times, Mr Phillips prompts the captive with his answers.

Death penalty

He also tells the camera the Geneva Conventions on prisoners do not “necessarily apply”.

Telling him to state he is a mercenary, he adds the penalty is normally death.

It’s suggested a prisoner exchange would save him from potential execution.

Foreign Office sources told us they are aware of the detention and are in touch with families for support.

“It is impossible to tell from the video what, if any, of this he believes and what he feels compelled to say,” the source told us.

“While he says he is not under duress, he is handcuffed throughout the video and acknowledges he has been told he faces the death penalty.”

The foreign office continues to “condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes”, and calls for anyone detained to be treated humanely.

‘You’re a luck guy’

During the interview, Mr Phillips asks him to denounce the Ukrainian army and describe fellow combatants as Nazis.

He also tries to correct his pronunciation of the Luhansk region to the Russian version.

“You’re a lucky guy,” Mr Phillips says at the start.

Graham Phillips posted from Ukraine online.

He goes on to describe “barbarous” Ukrainian behaviour.

Mr Aslin, who was in besieged Mariupol, explains he was with Marines in the conflict.

He came to Ukraine in 2018 after time with Kurds.

But then he says he was “misled” and “impressionable”.

Google should take this down from YouTube immediately.

– human rights expert Marcus Kolga

In the 44-minute interview, he says he just wanted to finish his “contract” and go home with his Ukrainian wife, who he addresses directly to camera.

We approached YouTube for comment and contacted Mr Phillips to respond to criticism.

We also asked the UK Government to respond but officials would not comment directly on the incident.

Marcus Kolga, a human rights expert at a Canadian based international disinformation centre, said it is “truly appalling” the video is raising revenue on YouTube.

Human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson QC told The Telegraph the interview could breach the Geneva Conventions.

“Coercive interrogation of prisoners of war for propaganda purposes is contrary to the Geneva Conventions, so Google should take this down from YouTube immediately or risk prosecution for aiding and abetting,” he said.

Footage posted on YouTube 26/11/2014 by Graham Phillips from Ukraine.

Who is Graham Phillips?

Mr Phillips was a civil servant for the UK Government but went on to visit Ukraine.

His interest appears to focus after the 2014 revolution when he posted videos from the breakaway regions of the east.

He was linked to Kremlin broadcaster RT and was eventually detained by Ukrainian authorities and banned from the country.

He continued to visit the eastern region and produced pro-Russian content.

Mr Phillips was also recently photographed in front of luggage bearing a huge Z symbol, a common pro-Russian invasion sign.

