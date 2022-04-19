Graham Phillips: Putin sympathiser from Tayside under fire for interview with captured Briton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayside blogger has been condemned for posting a feature length video of a British prisoner of war who surrendered during fighting in Ukraine.

Graham Phillips, a former Perth High School pupil, caused outrage following the publication of his interview with captive Briton Aiden Aslin.

YouTube is also facing criticism for hosting the video, which generates advertising revenue.

Mr Phillips, who studied at the University of Dundee, is filmed interviewing Mr Aslin himself after his surrender to Russians in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Aslin is in handcuffs and is described as a prisoner of war.

The interviewer opens the exchanges by asking him to confirm he is not being coerced.

At times, Mr Phillips prompts the captive with his answers.

Death penalty

He also tells the camera the Geneva Conventions on prisoners do not “necessarily apply”.

Telling him to state he is a mercenary, he adds the penalty is normally death.

It’s suggested a prisoner exchange would save him from potential execution.

Foreign Office sources told us they are aware of the detention and are in touch with families for support.

“It is impossible to tell from the video what, if any, of this he believes and what he feels compelled to say,” the source told us.

“While he says he is not under duress, he is handcuffed throughout the video and acknowledges he has been told he faces the death penalty.”

The foreign office continues to “condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes”, and calls for anyone detained to be treated humanely.

‘You’re a luck guy’

During the interview, Mr Phillips asks him to denounce the Ukrainian army and describe fellow combatants as Nazis.

He also tries to correct his pronunciation of the Luhansk region to the Russian version.

“You’re a lucky guy,” Mr Phillips says at the start.

He goes on to describe “barbarous” Ukrainian behaviour.

Mr Aslin, who was in besieged Mariupol, explains he was with Marines in the conflict.

He came to Ukraine in 2018 after time with Kurds.

But then he says he was “misled” and “impressionable”.

Google should take this down from YouTube immediately. – human rights expert Marcus Kolga

In the 44-minute interview, he says he just wanted to finish his “contract” and go home with his Ukrainian wife, who he addresses directly to camera.

We approached YouTube for comment and contacted Mr Phillips to respond to criticism.

We also asked the UK Government to respond but officials would not comment directly on the incident.

Marcus Kolga, a human rights expert at a Canadian based international disinformation centre, said it is “truly appalling” the video is raising revenue on YouTube.

Human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson QC told The Telegraph the interview could breach the Geneva Conventions.

“Coercive interrogation of prisoners of war for propaganda purposes is contrary to the Geneva Conventions, so Google should take this down from YouTube immediately or risk prosecution for aiding and abetting,” he said.

Who is Graham Phillips?

Mr Phillips was a civil servant for the UK Government but went on to visit Ukraine.

His interest appears to focus after the 2014 revolution when he posted videos from the breakaway regions of the east.

He was linked to Kremlin broadcaster RT and was eventually detained by Ukrainian authorities and banned from the country.

He continued to visit the eastern region and produced pro-Russian content.

Mr Phillips was also recently photographed in front of luggage bearing a huge Z symbol, a common pro-Russian invasion sign.