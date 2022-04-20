Nicola Sturgeon says she’d quit if Scotland votes No in second independence referendum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon admitted she would “make way” for a new leader if Scots were to reject independence again in a second referendum.

The first minister discussed her future on ITV’s Loose Women programme as she opened up on life beyond politics.

In a wide ranging discussion on the day job, she touched on her personal life, her experience of menopause and possible plans to become a foster parent once she steps down from the top job.

The SNP leader also clashed with daytime panelist Carol McGiffin, who asked if she would quit after forgetting to wear a mask indoors while campaigning at the weekend.

Ms Sturgeon admitted her face covering breach had been an error but maintained it was not as serious as Boris Johnson being fined for breaking lockdown.

On her political future, she told panelists: “I am not suggesting I am about to stop being first minister but I suppose part of what you think about is just having a more private life at some stage.

“I got re-elected last year so I’ve got four years of this term remaining. I will continue to do the job for as long as I feel I’m the best person to do the job.”

While she believes Scotland will vote for independence, Ms Sturgeon admitted she may hand the reins over to another senior SNP politician if the country opts against separation.

The first minister took up her current role in 2014 when Alex Salmond resigned following defeat in the first independence referendum.

She said: “I suspect I would make way for somebody else but we’re not contemplating that at the moment.

“I’m not about to give it up but when I do hopefully I’ll still be relatively young, and I do look forward to the possibility of doing other things later in life.”

‘Stigma’

It wasn’t just about the daily clashes with rivals in and out of parliament.

Ms Sturgeon, who has been campaigning all over Scotland before the May 5 council elections, also discussed her personal life on prime time tele.

Talking about menopause, Ms Sturgeon told the panel: “I feel quite nervous about it as well. It’s not the sort of thing I feel instinctively comfortable talking about.

“I think there is a lot of stigma around it. I still feel uncomfortable. I’m in the foothills of it. There is nobody I know of that I can go and read what it’s like for them.”

And on possibly becoming a foster parent, she said: “Circumstances have meant that I haven’t had children. I had a miscarriage and spoke about that because there’s still a lot of stigma around that.

“I’ve done a lot of work as first minister with care experienced young people and I’ve seen the transformational effects that good foster care can have on a young person’s life.”

‘Clear difference’

The mask row had dominated headlines about Ms Sturgeon in recent days.

It followed a video emerging of the SNP leader without a face covering in a barber’s shop in breach of the rules.

Police spoke to the first minister but did not take formal action.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been in parliament apologising for breaking his own rules – which landed him with a fine.

Speaking to ITV before her appearance on Loose Women, Ms Sturgeon said there was a “clear difference” between her mask breach and the partygate scandal.

She said: “I have recognised I made an error for not having a mask for literally a few seconds. I do think it is important for me to recognise that was wrong.

“I recognise the onus that is on me. People will make up their own minds about that.

“I don’t think it is equivalent to what Boris Johnson is accused of, what appears to be a serial culture of lawbreaking in No10, but then the misleading of parliament.

“I do think there is a very clear difference there and I think it is reasonable for me to point that out.”