Nicola Sturgeon says she’d quit if Scotland votes No in second independence referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon says she’d quit if Scotland votes No in second independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon admitted she would "make way" for a new leader if Scots were to reject independence again in a second referendum.
By Justin Bowie
April 20 2022, 3.37pm Updated: April 20 2022, 3.40pm
Photo of Justin Bowie

Nicola Sturgeon admitted she would “make way” for a new leader if Scots were to reject independence again in a second referendum.

The first minister discussed her future on ITV’s Loose Women programme as she opened up on life beyond politics.

In a wide ranging discussion on the day job, she touched on her personal life, her experience of menopause and possible plans to become a foster parent once she steps down from the top job.

The SNP leader also clashed with daytime panelist Carol McGiffin, who asked if she would quit after forgetting to wear a mask indoors while campaigning at the weekend.

Ms Sturgeon admitted her face covering breach had been an error but maintained it was not as serious as Boris Johnson being fined for breaking lockdown.

Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin clashed with Nicola Sturgeon.

On her political future, she told panelists: “I am not suggesting I am about to stop being first minister but I suppose part of what you think about is just having a more private life at some stage.

“I got re-elected last year so I’ve got four years of this term remaining. I will continue to do the job for as long as I feel I’m the best person to do the job.”

While she believes Scotland will vote for independence, Ms Sturgeon admitted she may hand the reins over to another senior SNP politician if the country opts against separation.

The first minister took up her current role in 2014 when Alex Salmond resigned following defeat in the first independence referendum.

She said: “I suspect I would make way for somebody else but we’re not contemplating that at the moment.

“I’m not about to give it up but when I do hopefully I’ll still be relatively young, and I do look forward to the possibility of doing other things later in life.”

‘Stigma’

It wasn’t just about the daily clashes with rivals in and out of parliament.

Ms Sturgeon, who has been campaigning all over Scotland before the May 5 council elections, also discussed her personal life on prime time tele.

Talking about menopause, Ms Sturgeon told the panel: “I feel quite nervous about it as well. It’s not the sort of thing I feel instinctively comfortable talking about.

“I think there is a lot of stigma around it. I still feel uncomfortable. I’m in the foothills of it. There is nobody I know of that I can go and read what it’s like for them.”

And on possibly becoming a foster parent, she said: “Circumstances have meant that I haven’t had children. I had a miscarriage and spoke about that because there’s still a lot of stigma around that.

“I’ve done a lot of work as first minister with care experienced young people and I’ve seen the transformational effects that good foster care can have on a young person’s life.”

‘Clear difference’

The mask row had dominated headlines about Ms Sturgeon in recent days.

It followed a video emerging of the SNP leader without a face covering in a barber’s shop in breach of the rules.

Police spoke to the first minister but did not take formal action.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has been in parliament apologising for breaking his own rules – which landed him with a fine.

Speaking to ITV before her appearance on Loose Women, Ms Sturgeon said there was a “clear difference” between her mask breach and the partygate scandal.

She said: “I have recognised I made an error for not having a mask for literally a few seconds. I do think it is important for me to recognise that was wrong.

“I recognise the onus that is on me. People will make up their own minds about that.

“I don’t think it is equivalent to what Boris Johnson is accused of, what appears to be a serial culture of lawbreaking in No10, but then the misleading of parliament.

“I do think there is a very clear difference there and I think it is reasonable for me to point that out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier