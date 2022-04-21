Tory MPs to get free vote on motion to hold inquiry into Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tory MPs to get free vote on motion to hold inquiry into Boris Johnson

Tory MPs are set to be given a free vote over whether a parliamentary inquiry should be held into accusations Boris Johnson misled parliament.
By Justin Bowie
April 21 2022, 12.03pm Updated: April 21 2022, 1.25pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Tory MPs are set to be given a free vote over whether a parliamentary inquiry should be held into accusations Boris Johnson misled parliament.

The prime minister has been accused of lying in the House of Commons when he claimed in December no lockdown rules had been broken by the government.

Since then the Tory leader has been fined as police continue to investigate parties he attended while Covid restrictions were in place.

House of Commons leader Mark Spencer confirmed before a debate that Tory MPs would not be whipped over the vote, which will decide if their party leader is referred to the privileges committee.

It’s understood many Conservatives MPs are heading home instead of participating in the Westminster vote.

He said: “The prime minister has indicated he is keen for the House to decide on the business later today.

“The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs.”

It was initially hinted the government would potentially try to delay any vote until after Sue Gray’s full report was published.

A police officer outside 10 Downing Street.
It was expected that Tory MPs would be told to back their party, but it was feared some would rebel.

A senior government source said Mr Johnson was “happy to face” a parliamentary inquiry.

The prime minister has apologised for his lockdown rule breach, but said he did not knowingly breach the restrictions.

He has continued to defy calls from rival politicians to quit and insists he will remain in his post.

Speaking to reporters in India, Mr Johnson said: “I’m very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do whatever it wants to do.

“But all I would say is, I don’t think that should happen until the investigation is completed.”

