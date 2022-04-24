Jack McConnell claims SNP may have ‘broken law’ over missing ferry paperwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jack McConnell claims SNP may have ‘broken law’ over missing ferry paperwork

Scotland’s former first minister Jack McConnell has claimed the SNP may have breached the Freedom of Information Act over missing documents for a major ferry contract.
By Justin Bowie
April 24 2022, 3.11pm Updated: April 24 2022, 3.24pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Jack McConnell hit out over the ferries scandal.
Jack McConnell hit out over the ferries scandal.

Scotland’s former first minister Jack McConnell has claimed the SNP may have breached the Freedom of Information Act over missing documents for a major ferry contract.

The ex-Scottish Labour chief said police should be called in after the Scottish Government admitted they could not find key paperwork for a deal agreed with Ferguson Marine in 2015.

The shipbuilding firm – which has since been nationalised – was contracted to build two new ferries by 2018.

But the construction process has been mired by significant delays and the boats are still yet to be completed.

Some blame over the fiasco has been shifted onto disgraced ex-SNP finance chief Derek Mackay, who was transport and islands minister at the time.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon was forced on Friday to deny a cover-up over the scandal.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle expressed frustration over not being able to review key documentation as to why the contract was awarded without a full refund guarantee.

Lord McConnell wrote: “I’m sure that when we wrote and then passed the Freedom of Information Act we included clauses to make the destruction or removal of official documents a crime.

“I hope the BBC and the Auditor General are asking Police Scotland to investigate.”

‘The paperwork cannot be located’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A thorough search has been conducted and the paperwork/documentation cannot be located.

“As outlined in the Audit Scotland report, we have committed to a formal review following the completion of the vessels project.”

The two ships intended to serve Scotland’s island communities are now expected to finally be completed next year.

Mr Boyle told MSPs in Holyrood that he believes a record was not created at the time and that information is being not withheld.

‘Gross misrepresentation’

Former Ferguson Marine boss Jim McColl again attacked the Scottish Government after the Audit Scotland report was published.

The business tycoon said their version of events could not be “further from the truth”.

He claimed the Audit Scotland findings were a “gross misrepresentation” of what took place.

5 points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

