UK Government to hold key trade talks with US in Aberdeen today

Aberdeen is set to host key trade talks today between the UK Government and US envoys aimed at boosting Scotland’s economy.

Tory international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet with American ambassador Katherine Lai in the city for a second transatlantic dialogue.

UK ministers have worked with Joe Biden’s administration to eliminate whisky tariffs introduced when Donald Trump was in power.

It was confirmed last summer that the crippling trade barriers would be suspended for five years.

Now both countries are aiming to make it “cheaper and easier” for Scottish firms to do business with US companies.

Well-known domestic businesses such as Walker’s Shortbread will be invited to the talks.

It’s estimated up to a quarter of Scotland’s exports go across the Atlantic to the United States.

It’s hoped the trade discussions will help both countries work more closely on tackling climate change and boosting tech jobs.

Ms Trevelyan said: “This dialogue gives us a platform to explore more modern, digital ways of trading.

Resolving trade barriers

“It will identify and resolve barriers to trade to make it cheaper and easier for businesses in Scotland and throughout the UK to do business with our US friends.

“As two leaders in green innovation, it also gives us the opportunity to harness trade to tackle shared challenges such as climate change.”

The government’s Scotland minister Iain Stewart said: “We’re delighted to host today’s talks in Aberdeen, marking a positive development in our already strong trade relationship with the US.

“Improving our partnership will create new high-quality opportunities for businesses in Scotland, including from our thriving food and drink, tech and energy sectors.”

Today’s meeting will be the second transatlantic dialogue following talks held in Baltimore recently.