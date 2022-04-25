UK Government to hold key trade talks with US in Aberdeen today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

UK Government to hold key trade talks with US in Aberdeen today

Aberdeen is set to host key trade talks today between the UK Government and US envoys aimed at boosting Scotland’s economy.
By Justin Bowie
April 25 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Aberdeen is set to host key trade talks today between the UK Government and US envoys aimed at boosting Scotland’s economy.

Tory international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet with American ambassador Katherine Lai in the city for a second transatlantic dialogue.

UK ministers have worked with Joe Biden’s administration to eliminate whisky tariffs introduced when Donald Trump was in power.

It was confirmed last summer that the crippling trade barriers would be suspended for five years.

Now both countries are aiming to make it “cheaper and easier” for Scottish firms to do business with US companies.

The US Government suspended whisky tariffs.

Well-known domestic businesses such as Walker’s Shortbread will be invited to the talks.

It’s estimated up to a quarter of Scotland’s exports go across the Atlantic to the United States.

It’s hoped the trade discussions will help both countries work more closely on tackling climate change and boosting tech jobs.

Ms Trevelyan said: “This dialogue gives us a platform to explore more modern, digital ways of trading.

Resolving trade barriers

“It will identify and resolve barriers to trade to make it cheaper and easier for businesses in Scotland and throughout the UK to do business with our US friends.

“As two leaders in green innovation, it also gives us the opportunity to harness trade to tackle shared challenges such as climate change.”

The government’s Scotland minister Iain Stewart said: “We’re delighted to host today’s talks in Aberdeen, marking a positive development in our already strong trade relationship with the US.

“Improving our partnership will create new high-quality opportunities for businesses in Scotland, including from our thriving food and drink, tech and energy sectors.”

Today’s meeting will be the second transatlantic dialogue following talks held in Baltimore recently.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier