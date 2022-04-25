Alex Salmond’s lawyer found guilty of professional misconduct after naming accusers on train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Alex Salmond’s lawyer found guilty of professional misconduct after naming accusers on train

Alex Salmond’s lawyer during his sexual assault trial has been found guilty of professional misconduct after he was filmed revealing the identities of two women.
By Justin Bowie
April 25 2022, 3.16pm Updated: April 25 2022, 5.57pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Gordon Jackson QC and Alex Salmond.

Alex Salmond’s lawyer during his sexual assault trial has been found guilty of professional misconduct after he was filmed revealing the identities of two women.

Gordon Jackson QC was ruled to have breached a court order by the Faculty of Advocates.

The top lawyer resigned his position as dean of the independent legal body in 2020 when the footage emerged.

He also referred himself to the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission at the time.

Ex-first minister Mr Salmond was represented by Mr Jackson when he was cleared of multiple sexual assault charges.

However, the QC was overheard appearing to discuss key details about the case while on a train after the trial had concluded.

Deep regret

Afterwards the lawyer said he regretted “distress and difficulties” which had been caused by his remarks.

The Faculty of Advocates confirmed they found Mr Jackson had undermined confidence in the administration of justice by naming the complainers in public.

It’s understood he will have the right to appeal the verdict.

Rape Crisis Scotland – who made the complaint – have called for the lawyer to lose his right to practice.

‘Rightly shocked’

CEO Sandy Brindley told the Daily Record: “When video footage emerged of then Dean of the Faculty Gordon Jackson naming complainers and engaging in highly inappropriate conversation on the Edinburgh to Glasgow train in 2020 the Scottish public were rightly shocked.

“We are relieved that the Faculty of Advocates have finally confirmed that this was professional misconduct, and a breach of the contempt of court order that remains in place to protect the anonymity of the complainers in this case.

“Jackson may well have believed that his colleagues would have worked to try to shield him from any consequences to his actions, but it is right that he is held to account.

“He should now be stripped of his right to practice as a QC as an appropriate sanction that reflects the severity of this professional misconduct.”

Mr Jackson also served as a Glasgow MSP for Labour between 1999 and 2007, before losing his seat to Nicola Sturgeon.

A Faculty spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

Mr Jackson was approached for comment.

