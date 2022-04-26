Police launch probe after Tory council candidate threatened with violence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee are investigating after a Conservative council candidate was subjected to alleged threats of physical violence.

Gavin Mackenzie, who is standing in the city’s Lochee ward, contacted officers over an apparently menacing message on Twitter sent to him earlier this month.

A social media troll claimed he would “merc” Mr Mackenzie – slang for a physical assault – if the Tory is seen campaigning his area.

The poster was responding to another tweet by an anti-Union group mocking the election hopeful’s appearance.

A local Conservative Party spokesman condemned the message but said it would not deter Mr Mackenzie from campaigning in the run up to May’s election.

‘Sickening abuse’

The spokesman said: “Gavin won’t let a tiny minority of thugs affect his positive campaigning in Lochee – which has obviously touched a nerve somewhere.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries have been ongoing since they were alerted to the tweet.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Saturday April 23, officers were made aware of threats having been made online and enquiries are at an early stage.”

‘Polarised politics’

Several high-profile Scottish politicians previously revealed the shocking abuse and death threats they receive from the public.

Senior MPs and MSPs warned of the “visceral, poisonous and polarised nature” of the country’s national debate.

Nicola Sturgeon said recently that the political environment north of the border is more toxic now than when she first entered Holyrood.