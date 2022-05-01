Nicola Sturgeon to make case for ‘new leadership’ on Angus Council during campaign visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nicola Sturgeon to make case for ‘new leadership’ on Angus Council during campaign visit

Nicola Sturgeon will make the case for "new leadership" on Angus Council during a visit to Arbroath on Monday.
By Derek Healey
May 1 2022, 8.16pm Updated: May 1 2022, 8.18pm
Photo of Derek Healey
The SNP leader will use her latest campaign stop to urge voters to back “fresh thinking” at the helm of the troubled local authority by turning out for her party.

The current Conservative-Independent ruling group on Angus Council has been marred with controversies, including the overthrow of former leader Bob Myles and claims of an “unhealthy” culture at the top of the administration.

The conduct of several members has also been called into question, with one being suspended for inappropriate behaviour and two others being unmasked by The Courier as running anonymous online troll accounts.

The SNP has identified Angus as a key battleground ahead of the Scottish local elections on May 5 and Ms Sturgeon has already taken part in a number of campaign stops across Courier Country in recent weeks.

Fresh thinking and new leadership

Speaking ahead of her visit to Arbroath on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Across Angus, SNP candidates and activists have been working tirelessly to secure the trust of the people who live here.

“Our campaign, unlike some of our opponents, has been a really positive one – with a clear vision to make Angus an even better place to live.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail to outline the SNP’s positive vision and to make the case for fresh thinking and new leadership under the SNP at Angus Council.

“I know the biggest worry for people in Angus – and across Scotland – is the Tory-made cost of living crisis.

“While the SNP is the only party taking action to address this with the limited powers we have, this election is a chance to force the Tories at Westminster to act on soaring bills and food prices.

“That’s why it’s crucial to vote SNP on May 5 and lock the Tories out of power.”

Ms Sturgeon used a visit to Fife on Saturday to urge young people to “shape the future of the nation” by voting next week.

The SNP leader was joined by young candidates and activists in a bid to highlight the difference young people can make by voting.

She said: “My message to young people across Scotland is clear – your voice can make the difference, so make sure it is heard by voting in this election.”

Watch Angus Council candidates answer your questions on parking charges, schools and troll councillors

