Nicola Sturgeon to make case for ‘new leadership’ on Angus Council during campaign visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will make the case for “new leadership” on Angus Council during a visit to Arbroath on Monday.

The SNP leader will use her latest campaign stop to urge voters to back “fresh thinking” at the helm of the troubled local authority by turning out for her party.

The current Conservative-Independent ruling group on Angus Council has been marred with controversies, including the overthrow of former leader Bob Myles and claims of an “unhealthy” culture at the top of the administration.

The conduct of several members has also been called into question, with one being suspended for inappropriate behaviour and two others being unmasked by The Courier as running anonymous online troll accounts.

Council leader @CllrFairweather refused to attend our Angus debate. In what our Political Editor @DerekHealey_ says is a "disaster for local democracy", no serving Conservatives attended either.#Courierdebates #CouncilElections #Council22 #LocalElections pic.twitter.com/c6UHasr1IP — The Courier (@thecourieruk) April 27, 2022

The SNP has identified Angus as a key battleground ahead of the Scottish local elections on May 5 and Ms Sturgeon has already taken part in a number of campaign stops across Courier Country in recent weeks.

Fresh thinking and new leadership

Speaking ahead of her visit to Arbroath on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “Across Angus, SNP candidates and activists have been working tirelessly to secure the trust of the people who live here.

“Our campaign, unlike some of our opponents, has been a really positive one – with a clear vision to make Angus an even better place to live.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail to outline the SNP’s positive vision and to make the case for fresh thinking and new leadership under the SNP at Angus Council.

“I know the biggest worry for people in Angus – and across Scotland – is the Tory-made cost of living crisis.

“While the SNP is the only party taking action to address this with the limited powers we have, this election is a chance to force the Tories at Westminster to act on soaring bills and food prices.

“That’s why it’s crucial to vote SNP on May 5 and lock the Tories out of power.”

💛A jam-packed day in Fife with stops in Dunfermline, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy for @NicolaSturgeon 🍸Mocktails, guitars and comic books along the way. pic.twitter.com/FT1aK3DnCi — Lee Pirie (@LeePirie) April 30, 2022

Ms Sturgeon used a visit to Fife on Saturday to urge young people to “shape the future of the nation” by voting next week.

The SNP leader was joined by young candidates and activists in a bid to highlight the difference young people can make by voting.

She said: “My message to young people across Scotland is clear – your voice can make the difference, so make sure it is heard by voting in this election.”