Political leaders in final pitch of Scottish council election campaign

Scotland’s political leaders focused on the impact of a cost of living crisis and government records at Westminster and Holyrood as candidates across the country made a last bid for support.

Voters have until Thursday night to make up their minds in the council election across the country’s 32 local authorities.

All the main parties are represented in the multimember wards.

Hundreds of independent candidates are also standing as they fight to represent their local communities.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was in Edinburgh urging voters making a national pitch for a local election.

She wants voters to put Boris Johnson “under pressure”.

‘Excuses’

The SNP have been the biggest party at the last three council elections and will be hoping to improve their share of councillors in Thursday’s vote.

The first minister told us: “There is a palpable sense of anger at Boris Johnson and I think, whatever I say, that is going to express itself.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked to explain what she understood about financial pressure, given her and her SNP chief executive husband’s comfortable salary.

She said her family background meant she knew what it is to “struggle”.

And she accused Conservatives of being “tin-eared” to poverty.

I don’t say things like people should buy cheaper food. -Nicola Sturgeon

“I would not pretend for a second that my experience is the same,” she told reporters outside the Scottish Parliament.

“I don’t say things like people should buy cheaper food – because I know for many people they are already buying the cheapest things, they’re already cutting back.

“People I know are doing things like that.

“Whatever you say about my income, which – because of the job I do – obviously puts me in a position that’s different.

“I’m not a multi-millionaire, and I’m not sure I’m ever going to become a multi-millionaire, but that’s not the point.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are in a different stratosphere to me.”

It’s been a tough campaign for Douglas Ross with the Tories still under pressure due to the partygate scandal at Downing Street.

But the Holyrood Conservative chief will be hoping his party can hold onto major gains made in 2017 by pitching to anti-independence voters.

‘Pro-UK voters unite’

In Holyrood, Mr Ross attacked the SNP record during First Minister’s Questions.

“Nicola Sturgeon takes her eye off the ball and Scotland suffers,” he said.

“Tomorrow’s election is a chance to get the focus back onto the things that really matter to people – improving local services, rebuilding roads, investing in schools and cleaning up our streets.”

Anas Sarwar will be hoping Scottish Labour can beat the Conservatives back into second place after a disastrous result in 2017.

He said: “The people of Scotland are being failed by two out-of-touch governments in their time of need.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.”

Polling out on Wednesday morning suggested the party has leapfrogged the Tories when people are asked to consider Scottish Parliament voting intentions.

Meanwhile, Alex-Cole Hamilton will be hoping he can make mark as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems after taking over last year.

He said: “Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“That starts with getting Scotland back on its feet after two years of pandemic and by recognising that our people are facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation.”

Green gains?

The Scottish Greens want to make significant gains at a local level after achieving their best ever Holyrood election result last May.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “We need more Green councillors pushing local authorities to cut carbon emissions, boost public transport and build communities where everyone can afford to live, learn and work.

“Even one or two Green councillors could be in a position to hold the balance of power, and will be crucial in delivering the things we are securing in government.”

