Home Politics Scottish politics

Scottish Council Election 2022: Track the results live

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Emma Morrice and Joely Santa Cruz
May 6 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.05am
A graphic showing the main political party colours and logos for the Scottish local elections
Track the council election results as they come in

Thousands of councillors are being elected today across Scotland as the results of yesterday’s polls are counted.

This is the fourth time that a Scottish Council election vote has taken place using the single transferable vote system, after first coming into use in 2007.

We’re tracking the results as they come in, and charts on this page will be updated throughout the day.

Live Scottish local election results

Jump to your area:

Scotland

Dundee

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Fife

The council election picture across Scotland

The below map will show parties that take control of a local authority when all wards have been called.

NOC means no official control, and occurs when no one party has a clear majority.

Some councils with minority administrations will form coalitions between parties, but this is likely to take days or weeks to decide.

Click on your local authority for more information, including turnout which will be updated when the data is available.

Dundee election results

Dundee City Council is made up of eight electoral wards with 29 councillors to be elected to represent the city.

The map below will show the results for Dundee City Council. Each dot represents an elected representative and the dots are coloured by party.

The Press Association expects the results in Dundee to be declared around 2pm.

Use the dropdown in the bar chart below to select your ward to track the number of first preference votes received by each candidate.

If the chart is blank it means no results have been declared yet.

The pictogram below will show the final composition of the elected candidates in Dundee.

Angus election results

Angus Council is made up of eight electoral wards with 28 councillors to be elected to represent the area.

The map below will show the results for Angus. Each dot represents an elected representative and the dots are coloured by party.

The Press Association expects the results in Angus to be declared around 3pm.

Use the dropdown in the bar chart below to select your ward to track the number of first preference votes received by each candidate.

If the chart is blank it means no results have been declared yet.

The pictogram below will show the final composition of the elected candidates in Angus.

Perth and Kinross election results

Perth and Kinross Council is made up of 12 electoral wards with 40 councillors to be elected to represent the area.

The map below will show the results for Perth and Kinross. Each dot represents an elected representative and the dots are coloured by party.

The Press Association expects the results in Fife to be declared around 1pm.

Use the dropdown in the bar chart below to select your ward to track the number of first preference votes received by each candidate.

If the chart is blank it means no results have been declared yet.

The pictogram below will show the final composition of the elected candidates in Perth and Kinross.

Fife election results

Fife Council is made up of 22 electoral wards with 75 councillors to be elected to represent the area.

The map below will show the results for Fife. Each dot represents an elected representative and the dots are coloured by party.

The Press Association expects the results in Fife to be declared around 2.30pm.

Use the dropdown in the bar chart below to select your ward to track the number of first preference votes received by each candidate.

If the chart is blank it means no results have been declared yet.

The pictogram below will show the final composition of the elected candidates in Fife.

