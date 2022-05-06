Scottish Tories brace for partygate backlash as Labour make early gains in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Tories brace for partygate backlash as Labour make early gains in England

Conservatives fear they could suffer major losses in the local council elections, as early signs show Labour making significant early gains in England.
By Justin Bowie
May 6 2022, 10.06am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.17am
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Senior Tory sources warned voters may be staying at home in vast numbers due to fury over the prime minister repeatedly breaking lockdown rules.

Recent polling indicated Douglas Ross’ party could fall behind Labour in Scotland after a more successful election in 2017.

In England, Keir Starmer’s party has gained three key London borough councils and the Tories also losing seats in the Midlands.

The Lib Dems have also improved their vote share across areas in England as the Tories suffer the backlash from partygate.

Perth and Kinross councillor Chris Ahern told the Politico website that Conservative election hopefuls had been “dropped in it” by Boris Johnson.

Another source told The Times: “There are a sizable number of Tory voters who are staying at home because of anger at Boris and partygate.”

Early results from wards across Scotland show the share of first preference votes for the Conservatives down from 2017.

The Tory vote in Angus ward Kirriemuir and Dean has plummeted by 16.5% as the party lost one of their seats.

Elsewhere, their vote in Perth and Kinross ward Carse of Gowrie is down by 6.8% compared to five years ago.

Douglas Ross has repeatedly insisted the Tories would be able to hold onto second place.

A bad performance after the vote count could see them lose control of key councils in mid-Scotland and the north-east.

‘Difficult results’

The Scottish Tory chief originally called for the prime minister to resign over his repeated lockdown breaches.

However, he later insisted Mr Johnson should remain in his post due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Conservative minister Oliver Dowden admitted the party had suffered some “difficult results” south of the border.

But he insisted the Tory leader remains the right man to lead the party into the next general election.

