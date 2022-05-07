Fight for power in Perth and Kinross council as SNP bid to oust Tories after election success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fight for power in Perth and Kinross council as SNP bid to oust Tories after election success

The Tories vowed they won’t go down without a fight in Perth and Kinross as the SNP fight to remove them from power.
By Justin Bowie
May 7 2022, 4.47pm Updated: May 7 2022, 6.34pm
The SNP hope to oust the Tories from power.

The nationalists are now the local authority’s largest party with 16 out of 40 seats after gaining a councillor in the election.

Backlash from the partygate scandal saw the Tories lose three seats to finish on 14 as their share of the vote plummeted across Scotland.

While the SNP are now the biggest party in Perth and Kinross, they cannot automatically take control of the council since they don’t have a majority.

The Lib Dems won four seats, Labour now have two councillors, and four independent candidates were elected as well.

Local SNP group leader Grant Laing has set his ambitions on the nationalists leading the next administration.

He opened the door to working with other councillors and parties to potentially form a coalition.

He told The Courier: “I don’t think there’ll ever be an outright majority in Perth and Kinross. That’s what the system is set up for, to try and get people to work together.

“At the moment I’ve spoken to all the other groups on the council. We will be continuing that on Monday.

“There’s things to be discussed with all of them. We’re in prime position to form the administration. Most parties realise the first people to have that chance should be the largest party.”

Murdo Fraser.

However, Tory MSP Murdo Fraser insisted it’s not guaranteed the SNP will be in power.

He said: “Nobody has overall control. Whoever wants to form the administration is going to have to try and cut a deal.

“I think personal relationships are going to prove as important as politics in all this.

“It will be whether smaller parties think that the individuals in the SNP leadership are people they want to work with. I don’t think it’s a given we’re going to end up with an SNP administration.”

‘Labour and Tories can work together effectively’

Mr Fraser said Labour and the Tories had been able to “work together effectively” in Aberdeen where they struck a controversial deal after the 2017 election.

He urged party leader Anas Sarwar to reverse his stance on entering no local coalitions following the vote.

The Tory MSP said: “It would be foolish for Labour to rule it out entirely.”

However, both Perth and Kinross Labour councillors have said they will sit in opposition.

Alasdair Bailey.

Alasdair Bailey, who was reelected for the party in the Carse of Gowrie ward, reckons it will be an “uphill struggle” for the Tories to retain power.

He told The Courier: “When it comes to coalitions, the position we have is we’re going to operate as a pair in opposition.

“Wherever any group is bringing things to the agenda that match with our Labour values we’ll be voting for those.

“What you can expect is for me to continue opposition from the middle.

“There are times where the two big groups will both be following the same path, and it’s useful to have a third voice calling out the pair of them.”

‘Uphill struggle for Tories’

He added: “It would be an uphill struggle for the Conservatives to form something because they have that numerical disadvantage.

“It all hinges on where the four independents plus the Liberal Democrats go. It will be interesting to see what their price is. We’ll learn more I imagine in the coming weeks.”

The Lib Dems have hinted they would be open to working with other parties.

Local leader Peter Barrett said they will assess what priorities they share with rivals when negotiating.

