SNP set to take charge at Perth and Kinross Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP set to take charge at Perth and Kinross Council

By Rachel Amery
May 11 2022, 11.26am Updated: May 11 2022, 12.55pm
The SNP group following their win at Perth and Kinross Council
The SNP group following their win at Perth and Kinross Council

The SNP say they are preparing to form a minority administration at Perth and Kinross Council after winning the largest share of seats at the local election.

SNP councillors do not have enough for an outright majority – but when the official vote to form the administration is held on May 25, the four independent councillors will support them.

It is understood the Conservatives were “interested” in forming a coalition themselves, but failed to get enough support from the other parties.

‘Sufficient support’ for the SNP

Councillor Grant Laing has been re-elected as leader of the SNP group in Perth and Kinross, with Councillor Eric Drysdale as the deputy leader.

Councillor Laing said he now has the agreement of the other parties to take the helm at the council, and take up the £39,148 a year position of council leader.

Councillor Grant Laing.

He said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that, following discussions with other elected members, sufficient support has been obtained to allow the SNP to form a minority administration.

“Whilst there is not a desire for a coalition administration, a majority of councillors have acknowledged that as the largest group, the SNP has the right to have the opportunity to form the new administration in line with the election result.”

The four independents who were elected have decided to form an official group of their own at the council.

They said the group will not enter a coalition with the SNP.

Conservatives ‘interested’ in coalition

Labour won two seats at the election, doubling their result in Perth and Kinross at the 2017 election.

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar ruled out the prospect of his party members forming coalitions.

The two Labour councillors are going to abstain from voting on the final make-up of the council administration on May 25.

This means the threshold for winning the vote to form the ruling administration is lowered from 21 to 20 – and with 16 SNP councillors and four independents, this should hold.

If they get support for that at council later this month, we will work with our colleagues on the other side of the Chamber to form an effective and constructive opposition.

– Conservative group leader John Duff.

Councillor Peter Barrett from the Lib Dems said his party was wary of entering into a formal partnership with the Conservatives after a previous coalition in 2017 proved “unsustainable”.

Scottish Conservative group leader John Duff said: “While we are continuing to explore an alliance with other councillors and parties we feel we could work with, the SNP group has announced its decision to try and form a minority administration on Perth and Kinross Council.

“If they get support for that at council later this month, we will work with our colleagues on the other side of the Chamber to form an effective and constructive opposition.”

SNP becomes largest party on Perth and Kinross council

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier