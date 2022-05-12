Another 50 partygate Covid fines issued by Met Police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another 50 partygate Covid fines issued by Met Police

The Met Police are set to issue another 50 fines over the Westminster partygate scandal.
By Justin Bowie
May 12 2022, 10.47am Updated: May 12 2022, 12.58pm
It means that more than 100 fixed penalty notices will have been handed out since officers started investigating.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those who have been fined since March.

But there is no indication that the prime minister has been included in the latest wave of penalties for breaking lockdown in and around Downing Street.

A police statement read: “As of Thursday May 12, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday April 12 and the investigation remains live.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The latest developments are a blow for the Tory government who have been trying to move past the scandal.

The Conservative vote in Scotland and across Britain slumped during last week’s local elections.

Holyrood Tory chief Douglas Ross blamed anger over partygate for their heavy losses north of the border.

PM remains defiant

The prime minister has repeatedly insisted he will not quit over the scandal and maintains he did not mislead parliament when he told MPs in December no lockdown rules were broken.

In recent weeks the Tories have been trying to heap pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer instead over the “Beergate” scandal.

The opposition chief is also under investigation by police over claims he breached Covid restrictions with staff last April.

The current partygate investigation remains ongoing and the prime minister could yet receive more fines.

This is a breaking news story and updates will follow.

