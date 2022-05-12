Tories accuse SNP of ‘covering up’ John Swinney’s role in ferry scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tories accuse SNP of ‘covering up’ John Swinney’s role in ferry scandal

Douglas Ross slammed an SNP “operation” to blame disgraced former government minister Derek Mackay for a ferry scandal, as crucial documents revealed John Swinney was involved in discussions on the final deal.
By Justin Bowie
May 12 2022, 1.20pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Douglas Ross slammed an SNP “operation” to blame disgraced former government minister Derek Mackay for a ferry scandal, as crucial documents revealed John Swinney was involved in discussions on the final deal.

The Scottish Tory leader clashed with Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister’s Questions after missing paperwork over the Ferguson Marine agreement was finally found.

Mr Ross claims the deputy first minister was culpable for giving the deal the “green light” despite warnings it could face a legal challenge in court.

He added that Mr Swinney was unable to spot obvious “banana skins” in the project which has now seen the construction of two vessels delayed for years.

But Nicola Sturgeon accused her Tory rival of “utter desperation” and claimed Mr Mackay was still ultimately responsible.

The first minister claimed Mr Swinney had merely been given sight of the deal since he was finance secretary at the time.

She claimed that her Holyrood deputy had not been copied into discussions outlining the basis of the decision.

Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross said: “Honest John’s hands are all over this dodgy deal. It’s very clear officials escalated it to John Swinney waiting for his green light.

“John Swinney couldn’t find a single banana skin when they were absolutely littered around him. There were more banana skins in this project than there are at Edinburgh Zoo.

“In one section of the redacted document it warns of a risk of legal challenge for this contract.

‘Stony silence’

“It states: ‘The impact of a successful legal challenge could be high. In the worst case, the contract could be declared ineffective’.

“In other words, going ahead with this contract was such a bad idea it could open up the government to even more losses than they’ve already experienced. We all knew this was a bad deal, was it also unlawful?”

He added: “Maybe the stony silence from John Swinney, which is unusual in these exchanges, is telling in itself.”

The Tory chief argued Mr Swinney should come before parliament and explained why he signed off on the final ferry deal.

Two ferries for islanders have been delayed.

He said: “If the first minister won’t tell us all of the details, let’s hear from the deputy first minister. Let’s hear why he chose to ignore expert advice.

“Let’s hear why John Swinney decided to give the green light to a deal that opens the government up to potential legal action.

“The stench of cover-up and corruption is running through this whole sorry affair.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

But Ms Sturgeon said: “It seems obvious to anybody who is looking at this, the deputy first minister did not take the decision, he wasn’t even copied into the advice which was the basis of that decision.

“He was simply briefed on the decision after it was taken, not even at his request, but on the initiative of an official.

“It is really not unusual for finance secretaries to be briefed on all sorts of decisions that involve the spending of money. It does not mean that the finance secretary has actually taken that decision.”

Former Ferguson’s boss Jim McColl has clashed with the SNP over the fiasco and claims Ms Sturgeon’s government pushed through the agreement for political gain.

The Scottish Government nationalised the failing shipyard in 2019 and still maintains the two boats – being built in Port Glasgow – will be completed.

Meanwhile, Mr Mackay has previously indicated he would be willing to appear if a Holyrood inquiry is held over the scandal.

5 points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier