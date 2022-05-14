Alex Salmond: Pro-independence parties must unite if SNP secure second referendum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Salmond: Pro-independence parties must unite if SNP secure second referendum

Alex Salmond brushed off Alba’s crushing defeat at last week’s council elections by saying pro-independence parties must work together if a second referendum is held.
By Justin Bowie
May 14 2022, 12.10am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Salmond.
Alex Salmond.

The ex-first minister said his party would now devote their "full energies" to pushing for independence.

The ex-first minister said his party would now devote their “full energies” to pushing for independence.

And he said there are no excuses for the SNP not to deliver their pledge for a vote on Scotland leaving the UK by the end of 2023.

Nicola Sturgeon and senior SNP figures want to hold a referendum next year, but Westminster has repeatedly insisted the question was settled in 2014.

Mr Salmond had faced questions over whether his Alba Party – launched last year – would disband following their disaster in the local elections.

Election failure

None of the party’s candidates were elected despite hopes long-established councillors who defected from the SNP would be voted in.

Mr Salmond had predicted Alba would make a “political breakthrough”.

The former SNP’s chief’s new party also failed to gain any seats at the Holyrood election last May.

But he remains insistent the Alba Party can still play a key role alongside the SNP and Greens in fighting for independence.

He told supporters in a video message last night: “We now focus our full energies on developing the independence case in anticipation of the referendum vowed next year.

‘We will unite’

“The Scottish Government have told us there is going to be a referendum on independence next year, no ifs no buts, so let’s take them at their word and make Alba’s distinctive contribution to that campaign.

“If the referendum transpires then we will unite to secure a yes vote for independence.

“Of course if it doesn’t, and somehow we are let down again, then there will be huge political change in Scotland in which Alba will be playing a strong part.“

Some senior Alba Party figures blamed the SNP for their defeat last week due to Nicola Sturgeon not urging supporters to rank other pro-indy parties on their ballot.

It came despite the anti-union Scottish Greens achieving their best ever result in a local government vote.

Neale Hanvey MP.

Fife Alba MP Neale Hanvey – who left the SNP last year – insisted he doesn’t owe his constituents a by-election despite his party’s unpopularity.

He said it would be “ludicrous” since he was elected as an independent after temporarily being suspended by Ms Sturgeon’s party before the 2019 UK election.

