Tory minister accuses SNP of ignoring successful English drugs crackdown

A Tory minister has criticised efforts to cut Scotland's "eye-watering" drugs death toll as he urged the SNP to sign-up to a UK Government crackdown.
By Calum Ross
May 15 2022, 12.24pm Updated: May 15 2022, 12.42pm
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said he has been left “frustrated” and “mystified” by the Holyrood government’s refusal to back Project Adder.

The £59 million pilot scheme involves greater coordination between agencies as police target dealers while local authorities and health services focus on addressing addictions.

It was launched in January 2021 and was named “Adder” because it focusses on addiction, diversion, disruption, enforcement and recovery.

In an interview with the Scottish Mail on Sunday, Mr Malthouse urged Scotland’s Drug Policy Minister Angela Constance to join the initiative.

However, the Scottish Government suggested the scheme was too focussed on “ineffective” police crackdowns.

The number of drug deaths in Scotland has been declared a public health emergency, with recent rates recorded at some three-and-a-half times the figure for the UK as a whole, and also higher than any other European country.

Speaking ahead of a drug policy summit in London this week, Mr Malthouse highlighted the “tragic and eye-watering” toll of drug deaths north of the border, as he urged the SNP-Green government to sign up to Project Adder.

He said: “I really don’t understand why they won’t just give it a try.

“The key ingredients which they need to put together are there. That is why it is so frustrating that they won’t even contemplate Adder, having seen its success.”

‘I don’t know what the resistance is’

The Conservative minister added: “I don’t know what the resistance is.

“We have a duty to all of our citizens to learn from good ideas, wherever they come from.

“The numbers have been getting worse and worse in Scotland over the last 10 years or so.

“There are lots of factors behind that but what we all need to do now is focus on getting the solutions right and drive those numbers down.

“We think we have a formula that works, that has shown really good signs in some of the hotspots in England.

“I fervently hope that the SNP also see that success and translate it into Scotland.”

The drug death crisis prompted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to declare last year the launch of a “national mission to end what is currently a national disgrace”, with much of the focus on treatment and support services.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Project Adder’s focus remains enforcement-led and there is much evidence which highlights the harm and ineffective nature of crackdowns.

“To transform lives we are utilising serious and sustained investment, expanding residential rehabilitation services, embedding treatment service standards and increasing the number of people in treatment and recovery in every area in Scotland.”

