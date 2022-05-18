Nicola Sturgeon: Ukraine war makes Scottish independence push ‘more important’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon: Ukraine war makes Scottish independence push ‘more important’

The Russian invasion of Ukraine does not undermine the SNP’s drive for an independence referendum in 2023, according to Nicola Sturgeon.
By Justin Bowie
May 18 2022, 9.50am Updated: May 18 2022, 4.22pm
Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine does not undermine the SNP’s drive for an independence referendum in 2023, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

The first minister claimed leaving the UK would help Scotland play a “full part” in the world during an interview with Associated Press on her tour of the United States.

Unionist rivals have repeatedly said Scottish independence would undermine and weaken Britain while tensions are heated in Europe.

But Ms Sturgeon said independence is an “internationalist project” as she pushes for a vote sometime next year.

The SNP leader points to election results as clear evidence for a mandate to hold a rerun of the 2014 referendum.

But Boris Johnson and senior Westminster Tories say they will not grant legal permission.

‘Firm mandate’

Ms Sturgeon said: “I was re-elected as FM about this time last year, and was re-elected on a very firm mandate to offer people that choice.

“We are currently working on plans for that, both around process, but more importantly perhaps on the substance.

“The world’s changed quite markedly in many respects since 2014, so making sure that we put forward the prospectus, the case for independence that takes account for those changes is important.

“I believe that with all the challenges you’re rightly raising there it’s all the more important that Scotland plays its full part in trying to be a constructive voice in the world.

The war in Ukraine continues.

“At its heart the Scottish independence movement is an internationalist project. It’s not about turning away from the world, it’s not about separation.”

It comes after the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford hinted in March the party could potentially delay IndyRef2 due to the Ukraine crisis.,

But Ms Sturgeon later said there was “no connection” between the campaign to leave the UK and the eastern European conflict.

The first minister reiterated her belief that an independent Scotland should join Nato despite being opposed to nuclear weapons.

The SNP reversed their historic opposition to the military alliance in 2012.

However, Ms Sturgeon’s stance puts her at odds with her Green government partners, who are against Nato membership.

