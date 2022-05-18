Murdo Fraser accused of ‘deserting’ Holyrood duties for Rangers final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has been accused of “deserting” his Holyrood duties so he can watch Rangers play in the Europa League final.

He was criticised by Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart who said it is “astounding” Mr Fraser is skipping parliament due to a midweek trip to Seville for the Eintracht Frankfurt clash.

Mr Wishart slammed his Conservative rival for missing portfolio questions on Scotland’s Covid recovery given he chairs the coronavirus committee.

He claimed it is hypocritical for Mr Fraser to be going to the European final given Tories previously criticised Nicola Sturgeon’s trip to the United States.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP is in Seville alongside thousands of Rangers fans from across the country for the Europa League final.

He is writing a diary for The Times on his experiences while abroad, and said this morning he had been catching up on emails from constituents.

Mr Wishart said: “It is absolutely astounding and the height of hypocrisy to learn that Murdo Fraser is deserting his parliamentary responsibilities to go and watch a football match.

“While it is fantastic for Rangers to be in this final, Murdo Fraser perhaps needs gently reminded that there is a Tory imposed cost of living crisis and a Covid recovery needing attended to.

“The hypocrisy is only compounded by the fact that Murdo Fraser is the Scottish Conservatives’ Covid Recovery Spokesman, the very subject of Wednesday’s portfolio questions in the Scottish parliament, which he will be missing.”

‘Red card’

Mr Wishart added: “All week the Scottish Tories have been bumping their gums about the first minister visiting the United States to promote Scotland’s interests.

“Apparently standing up for Scotland is all bad whilst attending a football game is okay.

“Perthshire has rejected Murdo Fraser on multiple occasions and after this I’m sure he will be heading for another red card.”

Nicola Sturgeon was among a number of senior politicians across the country who wished Rangers well ahead of Wednesday’s final.

Boris Johnson also offered his support to the Ibrox side ahead of the game at prime minister’s questions this afternoon.