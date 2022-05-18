Murdo Fraser accused of ‘deserting’ Holyrood duties for Rangers final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Murdo Fraser accused of ‘deserting’ Holyrood duties for Rangers final

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has been accused of “deserting” his Holyrood duties so he can watch Rangers play in the Europa League final.
By Justin Bowie
May 18 2022, 2.31pm Updated: May 18 2022, 3.37pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Murdo Fraser MSP.

He was criticised by Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart who said it is “astounding” Mr Fraser is skipping parliament due to a midweek trip to Seville for the Eintracht Frankfurt clash.

Mr Wishart slammed his Conservative rival for missing portfolio questions on Scotland’s Covid recovery given he chairs the coronavirus committee.

He claimed it is hypocritical for Mr Fraser to be going to the European final given Tories previously criticised Nicola Sturgeon’s trip to the United States.

The Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP is in Seville alongside thousands of Rangers fans from across the country for the Europa League final.

He is writing a diary for The Times on his experiences while abroad, and said this morning he had been catching up on emails from constituents.

Pete Wishart.

Mr Wishart said: “It is absolutely astounding and the height of hypocrisy to learn that Murdo Fraser is deserting his parliamentary responsibilities to go and watch a football match.

“While it is fantastic for Rangers to be in this final, Murdo Fraser perhaps needs gently reminded that there is a Tory imposed cost of living crisis and a Covid recovery needing attended to.

“The hypocrisy is only compounded by the fact that Murdo Fraser is the Scottish Conservatives’ Covid Recovery Spokesman, the very subject of Wednesday’s portfolio questions in the Scottish parliament, which he will be missing.”

‘Red card’

Mr Wishart added: “All week the Scottish Tories have been bumping their gums about the first minister visiting the United States to promote Scotland’s interests.

“Apparently standing up for Scotland is all bad whilst attending a football game is okay.

“Perthshire has rejected Murdo Fraser on multiple occasions and after this I’m sure he will be heading for another red card.”

Nicola Sturgeon was among a number of senior politicians across the country who wished Rangers well ahead of Wednesday’s final.

Boris Johnson also offered his support to the Ibrox side ahead of the game at prime minister’s questions this afternoon.

