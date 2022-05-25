25 pictures of Nicola Sturgeon in Tayside and Fife as she reaches first minister milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
25 pictures of Nicola Sturgeon in Tayside and Fife as she reaches first minister milestone

By Gemma Bibby
May 25 2022, 7.00am Updated: May 25 2022, 10.59am
Nicola Sturgeon makes history today by becoming Scotland’s longest-serving first minister.

Sworn in on November 20 2014, Nicola Sturgeon became Scotland’s first female first minister and the first woman to lead any of the devolved UK administrations.

She has now overtaken Alex Salmond to become Scotland’s longest-serving first minister of 7 years, 186 days.

During her time at the helm of the Scottish Government, she has visited Tayside and Fife for various official engagements and as part of the election campaign.

Here, we look back through our archives to share the best photos of her on her visits to Tayside and Fife.

Newly appointed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses conference in Perth. Photo by C Austin/ DCT Media.
Newly appointed SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is embraced by her mother Joan, after her speech at the annual party conference at Perth Concert Hall, Scotland, November 15 2014. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) chats with specialist nurse Dympna McAleer (left) and patient Janice Stewart (centre) during a visit to a specialist unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she announced an extra £2.5 million will be invested in specialist nursing care. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Charles and Camilla, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dundee’s City Square where a ceremony took place to mark 100 years since the Battle of Loos began. Photo by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon meets supporters outside the Arden House Project in Leven during a campaign visit to Fife, where she highlighted SNP plans to build five new treatment centres where planned surgeries would take place – a move which she believes will help the health service cope with Scotland’s ageing population. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon unveils the First Minister’s Christmas Card; produced by DC Thomson in Dundee, December 2016.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the Inveralmond Brewery in Perth, May 2017. Photo by David Cheskin/PA Wire.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits St Andrews University to promote the importance of EU nationals and European research funding to the success of Scotland’s universities, and the threat of an unopposed Tory government.  Thursday 11 May 2017. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shares chips with school children on a General Election campaign visit to Anstruther, May 31 2017. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon taking a selfie with Raheel Khan at Dundee Mosque where Ramadan is being observed. Wednesday, June 21 2017. Photo by Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Women of the World Festival (WOW) is opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Jude Kelly (left, WOW Founder / Southbank Centre Artistic Director) and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Concert Hall, Perth. Friday October 27 2017. Steve MacDougall/ DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has a shot on a swing as she officially opened Play as One Scotland’s fully inclusive playpark at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline, Monday June 4 2018. The playpark has been specially designed for both non-disabled children and children with physical and learning difficulties and is the largest of its kind in Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a tour of V&A Dundee with Breakthrough youths. Friday September 14 2018. Photo by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon officially opens the new Trauma Unit at Ninewells Hospital Dundee. November 19 2018. Photo by Kenny Smith.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Joe Fitzpatrick MSP with some of the young carers at the Dundee Carers Centre, at the launch of the new Young Scot package. Wednesday June 12 2019. Photo by Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will join bestselling Crime Writer Val McDermid at Stark’s Park in conversation. Picture Shows; middle back l to r – writer, Val McDermid and First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon with members of the Raiders 13 squad – Sienna Delmaestro, Olivia Barclay, Natalie Murray and Christina Murray. July 31 2019. Photo by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Nicola Sturgeon visits St Andrews Brewing Company to mark its expansion as a result of a crowdfunding campaign. Pictured: Colin Wiseman, a brewer at the factory has a selfie with Nicola Sturgeon MSP and MP Stephen Gethins. Monday September 30 2019. Photo by  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves to supporters in Arbroath. Saturday November 16 2019. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon gives her party’s candidate for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins, a haircut, during a visit to Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
SNP supporters taking selfies with First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon during her visit to St Andrews. Saturday November 30 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon trying her hand at netball during the official opening of the Regional Performance Centre (RPC), Caird Park, Dundee. Wednesday February 26 2020. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Courier Editor David Clegg interviews Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the Scottish election, April 29 2021. Photo by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the new headquarters of Social Security Scotland at Agnes Husband House at Dundee’s Waterfront. Wednesday September 29 2021. Photo by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon launches the SNP Campaign Bus on the Law in Dundee, meeting activists and candidates. Friday April 15 2022. Photo by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Following the overwhelming victory for SNP in Dundee, Nicola Sturgeon joins councillors and activists outside the V&A Dundee. Saturday May 7 2022. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

