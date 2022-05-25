25 pictures of Nicola Sturgeon in Tayside and Fife as she reaches first minister milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon makes history today by becoming Scotland’s longest-serving first minister.

Sworn in on November 20 2014, Nicola Sturgeon became Scotland’s first female first minister and the first woman to lead any of the devolved UK administrations.

She has now overtaken Alex Salmond to become Scotland’s longest-serving first minister of 7 years, 186 days.

During her time at the helm of the Scottish Government, she has visited Tayside and Fife for various official engagements and as part of the election campaign.

Here, we look back through our archives to share the best photos of her on her visits to Tayside and Fife.