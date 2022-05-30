Linda McDonald: Political leaders back fight for justice by Dundee gran left for dead by Law killer Robbie McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Linda McDonald: Political leaders back fight for justice by Dundee gran left for dead by Law killer Robbie McIntosh

A Dundee grandmother’s fight for justice after she was almost beaten to death by convicted killer Robbie McIntosh has been unanimously backed by opposition leaders at Holyrood.
By Derek Healey
May 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 30 2022, 10.05am
Photo of Derek Healey
Linda McDonald, 57, was brutally assaulted in the city’s Templeton Woods in August 2017 while McIntosh was on home leave from prison.

He was already serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of civil servant Anne Nicoll when he launched the frenzied assault, striking her repeatedly with a dumbbell.

Nearly five years on, Mrs McDonald has launched Justice4Linda – a campaign to help victims find answers and to change parole laws for high risk offenders.

Linda McDonald returns to Templeton Woods.

McIntosh, now 32, was only 15 when he was jailed for life for Anne Nicoll’s murder on Dundee Law, where he stabbed her 29 times.

He is now eligible to apply for parole.

What is Linda McDonald campaigning for?

Mrs McDonald has called for “more robust and consistent multi-agency protection with proportionate levels of public safeguards against high risk offenders”.

She wants the government to “address key failures in the current system” and is advocating for prisoners not be released “when the stakes are too high”.

Mrs McDonald now has the support of the leaders of all three opposition parties at the Scottish Parliament as she continues her fight for justice.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “The attack Linda McDonald suffered was absolutely barbaric and heinous.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

“Over the last five years, Linda has proven to be an inspirational and extraordinary campaigner to fight to ensure this doesn’t happen to other unsuspecting victims.

“Her experiences within the justice system should shame us all.

“Linda has been let down at every turn when she should have been supported through her horrific ordeal.”

Mr Ross said his party is “proud to stand up for victims like Linda”, adding that murderers like Robbie McIntosh “should never be allowed out on license to carry out more despicable attacks”.

“All too often the SNP’s justice system favours criminals over victims,” Mr Ross said.

“That is why my party are bringing forward a wide-ranging series of proposals including plans for whole-life sentences as well as a Victims Law, which will ensure victims are always put first.”

‘Victims should not have to live in fear’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar applauded Mrs McDonald’s bravery in coming forward to share her story and demand change.

He described her ordeal as “heartbreaking” and said it “must prompt action to make sure the failures which saw her attacked are never repeated”.

Mr Sarwar said: “Victims should not have to live in fear and the public should not needlessly be put at risk by violent thugs in the middle of sentences roaming our streets unsupervised.

ernie ross
Labour’s Anas Sarwar.

“But it should not take stories like this for ministers to do the right thing – they should act now.”

Lib Dem leader hails inspiring persistence

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I’m inspired by the persistence shown by Linda McDonald.

“Victims like Linda shouldn’t be without the answers to straightforward questions years later.

“It does nothing to help people feel safe and supported through the criminal justice process.

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton

“People who have committed horrendous crimes need to be robustly monitored and managed.

“It’s important to learn lessons to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

Sorry not enough in fight for justice

Mrs McDonald told The Courier she hopes the campaign will help bring her closure as she begins to “piece her life back together”.

A review into what went wrong was released in 2019.

It found a psychological assessment of McIntosh carried out in 2012 indicated a high risk of re-offending.

However, the report added his attack on Mrs McDonald “could not have been predicted”.

Humza Yousaf, then justice secretary, apologised to her in 2020.

The group tasked with monitoring McIntosh and the Scottish Prison Service have also said sorry.

No response from Nicola Sturgeon

Mrs McDonald was given a personal assurance from Nicola Sturgeon in 2019 that lessons would be learned from her ordeal.

The Courier asked the first minister for a comment both through the SNP and the Scottish Government but none was forthcoming.

Instead, a statement was issued through a government spokesperson.

Robbie McIntosh is led away after his sentencing, for the murder of Anne Nicoll, at the High Court in Forfar.

It said: “We want a system of release which has risk assessment and victim safety at its heart and we will continue to take the necessary steps to help deliver this.

“We remain clear prison is needed for those who pose a risk of serious harm.

“We acknowledge Mrs McDonald’s bravery in continuing to raise these issues, and that she wishes to ensure all parties learn from this case.

“We also send deepest sympathy to the family of the first victim for their loss.”

