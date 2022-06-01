A9 dualling delay fears after blueprint pushed back by a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A9 dualling delay fears after blueprint pushed back by a year

Transport chiefs have been accused of putting lives at risk after admitting a key blueprint for the future of the A9 dualling scheme will be a year late.
By Calum Ross
June 1 2022, 5.56am
Dual carriageway ahead sign near Pitlochry

Transport chiefs have been accused of putting lives at risk after admitting a key blueprint for the future of the A9 dualling scheme will be a year late.

SNP ministers repeatedly promised that they would reveal the “next steps” for the £3 billion road upgrade between Perth and Inverness by last summer, after a new procurement strategy had been drawn up.

But the Scottish Government confirmed this week that work on the document remains “ongoing”.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr accused SNP ministers of “kicking the can down the road” to appease their Green partners.

The fresh strategy is expected to outline a new timetable and financing proposals for completing the long-awaited revamp of one of Scotland’s most dangerous roads.

Work to upgrade 80 miles of the key route was originally pencilled-in for completion by 2025, but only two of the 11 sections have been dualled to date.

A review of the A9 dualling scheme was first suggested in 2019.

It was confirmed early last year that the government intended to “take stock” in the wake of the pandemic.

How the timetable slipped

SNP ministers said in March last year that they would work with specialists to finalist the strategy for the remaining A9 sections.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson described the move as “crucial”.

At the time, he added: “We expect this process to conclude in summer 2021 when we will be able to provide an update on next steps towards delivery of this important programme.”

In July last year, we reported that Transport Minister Graeme Dey – who has since left the post – had offered assurances there will be an update “later this summer”.

In September, Mr Dey said the review would be “completed in the coming weeks”.

Six months later, in March this year, Mr Matheson said the procurement strategy work was due to be “complete in the coming weeks”.

However, it was confirmed to us this week that it remains ongoing.

‘Lives are being put at risk’

Mr Kerr, Scottish Conservative transport spokesman, said: “We are seeing this SNP-Green government shift the goalposts on another major roads project.

“They promised to complete the procurement strategy for the A9 last summer but once again, this latest delay is further evidence of the Scottish Government kicking the can down the road to appease their Green partners.

“Lives are being put at risk by these constant setbacks and the SNP rowing back on previous commitments.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it remained “firmly committed” to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness, with more than £400m already invested in the programme.

He added: “Work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections of the A9 dualling is ongoing.

“This is a complex exercise which looks at a number of factors including how the project can be delivered most efficiently by the industry, whilst minimising disruption to road users and helping to support economic recovery post-Covid.

“We will update on the progress of this work at the appropriate time.”

