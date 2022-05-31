Train cuts make ‘little difference’ to Tartan Army travelling to World Cup play-offs, says transport minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Train cuts make ‘little difference’ to Tartan Army travelling to World Cup play-offs, says transport minister

By Rachel Amery
May 31 2022, 4.18pm Updated: June 1 2022, 10.08am
Football fans will not be able to get the train home to Tayside
Tayside’s Tartan Army is being told train cuts to services make “little difference” to their ability to get to and from Scotland’s World Cup play-off on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth accepted football fans will not be able to get a train home from the match on June 1 – but admitted they wouldn’t have been able to get one before the cuts either.

Since the “temporary” downgrading of 700 train services, there have been concerns from football fans hoping to watch the Scotland v Ukraine match at Hampden Park.

The cuts are part of industrial action where train drivers are refusing to work on their days off.

On Monday night, ScotRail announced it would add an extra 13 services after the match to help fans get home – but none of them are heading north.

No trains north after play-off match

The services go to Edinburgh, Stirling, Ayr, Gourock, East Kilbride and Neilston.

There was no extra provision announced for fans travelling to Tayside or further north.

Speaking in Holyrood on Tuesday, Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said: “Tomorrow Scotland plays Ukraine.

“The 11th hour services laid on are welcome but they are no use if you come from Dundee, Aberdeen or Perth.”

He also said the government should have plans in place for other large scale events coming up such as the Edinburgh Fringe and The Open in St Andrews.

Ms Gilruth replied: “There has been a lot of unclear and unhelpful commentary to fans travelling home after the game.

“The 7.07pm service is the last train to Inverness on both the full May 2022 timetable and the current temporary timetable, so there is no change to travel options for fans.

“For the Aberdeen service 6.41pm is the last ScotRail train on the temporary timetable.

“But 9.40pm was the last one on the May 2022 timetable, so fans would not have been able to use this service after the game.

“For fans in the north the temporary timetable actually makes little difference and many fans will be travelling by private bus hire.”

Previously the transport minister had urged fans to take the bus to and from Hampden Park because of the ongoing train cuts.

Dispute ‘could be resolved tomorrow’

Ms Gilruth also added the industrial dispute “could be resolved tomorrow” as the train drivers union Aslef considers a new pay offer of 4.2%.

She has also written to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and says ScotRail is due to meet with the RMT union to discuss pay options later this week.

When asked if a resolution to the dispute was near she said: “I’m hopeful.

Jenny Gilruth MSP

“Obviously the offer will be put to Aslef at their meeting tomorrow.

“And it will be up to the members to decide whether or not they want to take that forward and then whether or not it will go to a referendum of members too.

“I’m hopeful, I think it’s a good offer that ScotRail have tabled, but it’s up to Aslef to decide whether or not they want to accept that offer.

“I know that Aslef and other trade unions in rail want to make public ownership a success so moving forward I’m really keen to work with them on how we do that.

“Getting a resolution here is absolutely essential.”

‘I don’t drive the trains!’ SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth faces barrage of angry questions in Holyrood about ScotRail

