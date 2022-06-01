Jobs and public services under threat of ‘erosion’ from SNP spending review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jobs and public services under threat of ‘erosion’ from SNP spending review

By Calum Ross and Rachel Amery
June 1 2022, 5.30pm Updated: June 2 2022, 10.38am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to explain cuts to council budgets in a backlash at SNP spending plans which will hit jobs and vital services over the next three years.

Councils in the north and north-east were left reeling by proposals on Tuesday to squeeze their core budget by another 7% in real terms by 2026/27.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities said Finance Secretary Kate Forbes’ spending review on Tuesday was “deeply concerning”

It signalled “extremely limited scope” to offer staff pay rises in line with other parts of the public sector.

Ultimately it would mean “fewer jobs and cuts to services”, they claimed.

‘Shameful’

The plans sparked clashes at first minister’s questions in Holyrood on Wednesday.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross claiming it was “shameful” that £20 million was being put aside for a second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the challenges in the spending review underlined the “very heavy price” paid by Scotland as a result of Westminster decision-making.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Gail Macgregor said the impact of the review on council budgets would be clear.

Gail Macgregor, Cosla resources spokeswoman

“Every year at Budget time, Cosla argues for fair funding for local government to maintain the essential services our communities rely on,” she said.

“No increase in our core funding damages these services and yesterday’s announcement will see this continue for at least the next three years.

“Our communities are starting to see and feel the difference.”

Dundee City Council HQ

Dundee City Council said it was “studying the details” of the review and would bring a report to its policy and resources committee.

An analysis by independent researchers at the Scottish Parliament Information Centre identified “clear priorities” in health, social care and social security.

Spending on the health and social care portfolio is projected to increase to more than £19 billion in 2026-27, a rise of 2.6%.

‘The budget will be squeezed’

Social security assistance is forecast to increase by just under 50% over the period.

The report said: “By prioritising health and social security as it has, other parts of the budget will be squeezed.

“For example, local government’s ‘core’ resource budget is projected to be cut by 7% in real terms over the period.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Spending on IndyRef2

At Holyrood, Mr Ross questioned why £20 million was being put aside for another Scottish independence referendum, branding it “shameful”.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s eye is off the ball all over again. She is obsessing about independence when people across Scotland overwhelmingly want the focus to be on issues that really matter to them,” he said.

“Let’s look at that £20m. That could pay for more police officers, more teachers, more nurses. It could pay for more support for people facing rising energy bills and higher costs at the supermarket.”

Ms Sturgeon said spending 0.05% of the entire Scottish budget to “give the people of this country the opportunity to choose a better future” would be a “really good investment”.

The SNP leader added: “The resource spending review that Kate Forbes set out yesterday in many ways sets out the very heavy price that people across Scotland are paying right now for continued Westminster decision-making.

“UK Government decisions have hurt our budget this year by more than 5% in real terms, they will constrain growth in our budget over the next four years to 2%, while inflation is close to 10%.”

SNP spending review: £20 million for IndyRef2 as services ‘cut to the bone’

