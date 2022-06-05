Grant Shapps defends Boris Johnson after booing from Jubilee crowds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant Shapps defends Boris Johnson after booing from Jubilee crowds

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has shrugged off boos directed at Boris Johnson when he attended a service for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
By Adele Merson
June 5 2022, 1.29pm Updated: June 5 2022, 3.51pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Tory minister said he does not believe the prime minister will face a confidence vote this coming week but expects him to win it should there be one.

Mr Shapps’ backing comes as speculation mounts over whether the prime minister could face a crunch vote on his premership as soon as Wednesday.

The Tory MP told the BBC’s Sunday Politics that people are “over-interpreting” the boos directed at Mr Johnson on Friday.

He said “politicians don’t expect to be popular all the time” and added that, although he was not there in person, he heard people booing and people cheering.

Mr Shapps added: “I think it’s best to get on with the people at hand – running the country – rather than being overly distracted by the clips that you played.”

The UK Transport Secretary also pointed at boos aimed at former chancellor George Osborne at the London 2012 Paralympics.

This preceded the Conservatives winning the following general election in 2015.

He said: “I think you’re rather over-interpreting, if you don’t mind me saying.”

Mr Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were jeered as they stepped out of their car when it pulled up at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday to the Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Tories face by-election defeat

New polling suggests the Conservatives risk losing a key electoral test later this month by a significant margin.

A survey of voters in the battleground constituency of Wakefield, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, has suggested the Tories could lose the by-election by as much as 20 points.

A by-election will be held on the same day in Tiverton and Honiton, which was called after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned over his viewing of pornography in the Commons.

Asked if he believes there is going to be a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson this week, Mr Shapps said: “No, I don’t … actually in the round when people judge Government by the general election, rather than mid-term where it’s not unusual to see polling like this, actually people make a decision about whether you’ve delivered and done a good for the country as a whole.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m absolutely certain, with some of these huge decisions, sorting out Brexit, getting through coronavirus, seeing the largest growing economy last year, these are decisions and actions which will in the end matter to people.”

Asked if Mr Johnson would win a vote of confidence, the Transport Secretary said: “Yes, he will.”

A no confidence vote will be triggered if 54 letters of no confidence in the prime minister are submitted to Sir Graham Brady,  the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories.

The Sunday Times reports as many as 67 letters had gone in which, if correct, would mean the threshold had been reached.

The rebels would need 189 voters to remove the prime minister.

‘Should Boris Johnson resign?’ Scottish Tory silence to the big question

