How Scottish Conservative MPs voted and what they said about Boris Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How Scottish Conservative MPs voted and what they said about Boris Johnson

By Andy Philip
June 7 2022, 4.00am Updated: June 7 2022, 12.06pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street after he survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader. Photo by Leon Neal/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street after he survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader. Photo by Leon Neal/PA Wire

The prime minister was dealt a huge blow to his credibility as 148 of his own colleagues – including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – turned on him in a confidence vote.

He made it through the ordeal with 211 votes in his favour – but he now faces claims he’s a lame duck leader.

His party is split against him worse than when Theresa May faced a similar vote.

As he attempts to reset his authority, how did Scotland’s Tory group vote?

Douglas Ross – against the PM

The Moray MP and party leader came full circle and voted against the prime minister.

He had opposed him in January after details of lockdown parties emerged.

But then he changed his tune in time for the elections in May.

On Monday afternoon he’d changed again.

Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, announces that Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader.

“I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the prime minister on this topic,” he said.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

Andrew Bowie MP.

Andrew Bowie – against the PM

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has kept his cards close to his chest but finally confirmed he’d lost confidence.

After first refusing to say which way he’d vote, Mr Bowie said: “Tonight, and with a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.”

David Duguid – for the PM

In a split from his north-east colleagues, the Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid sided with the prime minister.

“Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the Prime Minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence,” he said.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”

David Duguid MP

John Lamont – against the PM

MP John Lamont has been quietly loyal.

But he decided to quit a job working with foreign secretary Liz Truss in order to register his lack of confidence in Mr Johnson.

The MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said the events in Downing Street were “totally unacceptable” and claimed the government has become “overwhelmed” by them.

He added: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision. I know that many colleagues have been wrestling with their conscience today and I respect that some MPs will have reached a different conclusion.”

Alister Jack – for the PM

The Scottish Secretary is a key ally for the prime minister and stood by him once more to show loyalty.

In a statement released on Monday, he said: “He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad.”

But he may have misjudged the mood in the wider Scottish group.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the prime minister,” he added.

David Mundell – against the PM

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell also lost confidence in the prime minister.

He commented: “After a difficult couple of years and listening to the views of my constituents, I voted tonight for a fresh start and new leadership for our country.”

Boris Johnson survives confidence vote but 148 Tory MPs refuse to back him

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier