Here’s how Tayside and Fife voted in 2014 independence referendum – will there be a chance to think again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Here’s how Tayside and Fife voted in 2014 independence referendum – will there be a chance to think again?

Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another Scottish independence referendum as soon as autumn 2023, but has the political ground shifted much where you live?
By Justin Bowie
June 15 2022, 1.15pm Updated: June 15 2022, 2.42pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum in 2023.
Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum in 2023.

Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another Scottish independence referendum as soon as autumn 2023, but has the political ground shifted much where you live?

In 2014, the pro-Union campaign came out on top nationally with 55% of the vote.

But there were clear divides across Courier Country – from the highest Yes vote in Dundee to strong support for the UK in Perthshire.

The first minister wants a re-run, with suggestions it’s penciled in for October 2023, despite UK Government refusal.

As the country considers its options again, here’s how Scots in Tayside and Fife voted the first time around.

Angus up for grabs

Angus was one of the few areas where the SNP held a Westminster seat heading into the 2014 referendum.

But locals here backed the union eight years ago, with more than 56% of voters choosing to remain in the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon.

However, the nationalists gained four seats in the 2022 council elections.

It could prove a key battleground in a future independence vote.

‘Yes city’ Dundee backed independence

Dundee has long been an SNP stronghold and backed Yes in 2014.

The council area had the highest share of support for independence in Scotland, with more than 57% of voters opting to leave the UK.

independence march traffic
An independence march in Dundee.

Eight years on, the city has a majority SNP council with support for the nationalists still running high.

In any close-run second referendum, the city can be expected to reject the union once again.

Fife groundswell

Fife’s 2014 result broadly reflected the wider vote across Scotland, with 55% of locals casting their ballot in favour of the union.

However, since then the area has seen a groundswell in support for the SNP.

The nationalists won key Labour Westminster seats after the referendum, and have improved their vote at each council election.

How Fife votes in a second referendum could again be a key indicator as to who is likely to win out overall.

Perth and Kinross stronghold

Voters in Perth and Kinross gave the union a ringing endorsement when they went to the polls in 2014.

Just over 60% of those who cast a ballot rejected independence in a major blow to the Yes campaign.

The SNP will be buoyed by a successful result here in the recent council elections which let them take power.

However, pro-independence activists will have a lot of work to do if they want to beat out unionist rivals in the council area.

COURIER OPINION: Case for Scottish independence will not be won easily

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier