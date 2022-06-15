Here’s how Tayside and Fife voted in 2014 independence referendum – will there be a chance to think again?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another Scottish independence referendum as soon as autumn 2023, but has the political ground shifted much where you live?

In 2014, the pro-Union campaign came out on top nationally with 55% of the vote.

But there were clear divides across Courier Country – from the highest Yes vote in Dundee to strong support for the UK in Perthshire.

The first minister wants a re-run, with suggestions it’s penciled in for October 2023, despite UK Government refusal.

As the country considers its options again, here’s how Scots in Tayside and Fife voted the first time around.

Angus up for grabs

Angus was one of the few areas where the SNP held a Westminster seat heading into the 2014 referendum.

But locals here backed the union eight years ago, with more than 56% of voters choosing to remain in the UK.

However, the nationalists gained four seats in the 2022 council elections.

It could prove a key battleground in a future independence vote.

‘Yes city’ Dundee backed independence

Dundee has long been an SNP stronghold and backed Yes in 2014.

The council area had the highest share of support for independence in Scotland, with more than 57% of voters opting to leave the UK.

Eight years on, the city has a majority SNP council with support for the nationalists still running high.

In any close-run second referendum, the city can be expected to reject the union once again.

Fife groundswell

Fife’s 2014 result broadly reflected the wider vote across Scotland, with 55% of locals casting their ballot in favour of the union.

However, since then the area has seen a groundswell in support for the SNP.

The nationalists won key Labour Westminster seats after the referendum, and have improved their vote at each council election.

How Fife votes in a second referendum could again be a key indicator as to who is likely to win out overall.

Perth and Kinross stronghold

Voters in Perth and Kinross gave the union a ringing endorsement when they went to the polls in 2014.

Just over 60% of those who cast a ballot rejected independence in a major blow to the Yes campaign.

The SNP will be buoyed by a successful result here in the recent council elections which let them take power.

However, pro-independence activists will have a lot of work to do if they want to beat out unionist rivals in the council area.