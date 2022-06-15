Boris Johnson refuses meeting after Kirkcaldy woman’s brother jailed in Iraq

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused by a Fife MP of snubbing a meeting to discuss the desperate case of a British geologist jailed in Iraq.

Retired Jim Fitton, 66, has been given a 15-year prison sentence for attempting to “smuggle” historic artefacts out of the country.

His sister Ruth Zuccarello, who lives in Kirkcaldy, feared at one point that her brother would receive the death penalty. She said recently: “This is a case of gross injustice.”

Mr Fitton’s family and politicians who have taken up his case claim they have been let down badly by the foreign office.

When asked by Neale Hanvey to have a meeting in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said he would instead ensure the Kirkcaldy MP could speak to the “relevant minister”.

However, the Alba politician insisted he wants to talk to the prime minister directly due to failings by foreign secretary Liz Truss.

He told The Courier: “I wanted to have a meeting with the prime minister for a very specific reason. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office response has been inadequate.

This is a case of gross injustice. – Ruth Zuccarello

“To refer me back to ministers who have obviously not provided a satisfactory response is not really a helpful response from the prime minister.”

Mr Hanvey claims he was asked to get Mr Fitton’s consent for a meeting with the foreign office recently, despite the geologist being jailed thousands of miles away.

The Fife MP said he will meet with Mr Fitton’s local Bath MP Wera Hobhouse tomorrow to discuss their next steps.

He added: “We’re determined to keep this issue front and centre.

“The prime minister perhaps doesn’t realise how inadequate communication with the FCDO has been.”

Mr Fitton was detained back in March after collecting stones and shards of broken pottery while on an organised tour.

His family insists he was told the items had no historic value and he was fine to take them home.

Speaking today, Mr Hanvey said a judge did not believe Mr Fitton picked up the artefacts with any criminal intent.