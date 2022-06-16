Rosyth to Europe ferry breakthrough as major operator eyes 2023 start date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rosyth to Europe ferry breakthrough as major operator eyes 2023 start date

A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe could open as early as next year following a major breakthrough in talks.
By Derek Healey
June 16 2022, 2.58pm Updated: June 16 2022, 3.25pm
Alex Salmond watches on with Dominico Comisso, captain of the ‘Scottish Viking’ Norfolkline ship, as it arrives in Rosyth as part of its route to Zeebrugge.
A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Europe could open as early as next year following a major breakthrough in talks.

The freight route is expected to run from the port in the Firth of Forth to Zeebrugge on the coast of Belgium.

Discussions involving major carrier DFDS are also being held about a possible passenger service.

We reported late last year how talks had reached a “crucial” stage following “enormous and growing interest” in establishing a trade link post-Brexit.

What happened to old link?

A route from Rosyth to Zeebrugge was the only direct ferry link between Scotland and Europe until freight services were scrapped in 2018.

A passenger service also operated until 2010.

Danish shipping and logistics firm DFDS ran the route but crossings were halted following a fire on board the Finlandia Seaways ship.

Transport goods at border patrol, Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Bosses at the company have now circulated a new “statement of intent”.

It states: “Ptarmigan Shipping and DFDS have signed an agreement with the intention to further investigate the possibility for a new Ferry route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge with a target date being early 2023 for freight.

“This is all subject to the support we can get from the market and stakeholders, which will be our focus during the next few months.

“A further study is being carried out regarding the passenger business.”

Who would operate the route?

Ptarmigan Shipping is a new company led by Scottish businessman Derek Sloan – the former managing director of Norfolk Line.

It is understood DFDS would operate the route, with Mr Sloan working in a consulting role.

He was previously involved in setting up several links between Ireland and the EU.

A source close to the Roysth deal said officials are working to identify “substantial” businesses to become potential customer both in Scotland and Belgium.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman, who has spent years campaigning for the route to reopen, said the announcement is “the culmination of months and months of work”.

Douglas Chapman MP.

“I am hugely excited by this announcement of further investigating the possibility to start a direct freight service between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in 2023, and that this also includes investigating the possibility for a regular passenger service,” he said.

“Connections have been made with VisitScotland and VisitFlanders, along with a commitment to explore a full range of tourism and passenger opportunities.

“Following Brexit, we have identified many exporters who are keen to use a more direct route into key EU markets and every avenue is being explored to boost trade using this new, cost effective ferry service.”

Transport goods at border patrol, Zeebrugge.

Re-establishing a link to Europe was also a key election promise of the Scottish Greens, who have since entered a power sharing agreement with the SNP.

The Scottish Government has long maintained that any freight or passenger route to the Continent must operate on a commercial basis.

