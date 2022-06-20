North-east freeport bids branded ‘greenwashed Brexit project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east freeport bids branded ‘greenwashed Brexit project’

A Green MSP has warned against freeports in Scotland and branded them a “greenwashed Brexit project” as the application deadline arrives today.
By Justin Bowie
June 20 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rosyth is included in a Forth Ports bid.

Maggie Chapman claimed the special trade zones were “tax dodging schemes” which would damage workers’ rights and only benefit private businesses.

The North East MSP insisted it was “ludicrous” to expect freeports in Scotland could create up to 30,000 jobs.

Two new green freeports are due to be created in Scotland once the bidding has finished, with several regions in contention.

Rosyth is included in an application by Forth Ports, while the Port of Dundee has also been tipped as a possible contender.

Freeports provide special tax incentives for businesses who operate there, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

‘Green jobs’ boost

The SNP and Tories have both backed Scottish bids with both governments striking a £52 million agreement in February.

They insist freeports will help create environmentally friendly “green jobs”.

Despite the SNP and Greens being in government together, they are split over whether the special economic zones would benefit Scotland.

Ms Chapman said: “The evidence shows that freeports have a terrible record of delivering on their promises of jobs and economic transformation.

“These proposals are just a UK Government Brexit project that has been greenwashed.

Freeport status will result in tax avoidance and the loss of public resources and wealth to the private sector.

Maggie Chapman MSP.

“At a time when we need to be investing in our communities, these tax dodging schemes will result in further money being diverted away from those who need it.”

She previously described freeports as the “chlorinated chicken of industrial policy”.

However, the Scottish Tories slammed Ms Chapman for talking down the freeport bid and claimed she was engaging in “student politics”.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “Freeports present a stellar opportunity for the north-east and the whole of Scotland. People across the north-east will be sick fed up of this kind of student politics.

“If this sort of extremist opinion is reaching the SNP’s ears at Holyrood, they’ve got questions to answer.

“Wherever there’s progress to be made, you’ll find the Scottish Greens shouting it down.”

Would North East freeport be ‘corporate giveaway’?

Earlier this year her party colleague Ross Greer described the low tax trade zones as a “corporate giveaway”.

An SNP trade union group also warned against green freeports and claimed working with Westminster to deliver them could “undermine devolution”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is determined to ensure that green freeports will create significant numbers of good, green jobs, and deliver positive benefits for Scotland’s businesses, workers and communities.”

A prayer for the city? John Alexander not ruling out Dundee freeport

