North-east freeport bids branded ‘greenwashed Brexit project’

A Green MSP has warned against freeports in Scotland and branded them a “greenwashed Brexit project” as the application deadline arrives today.

Maggie Chapman claimed the special trade zones were “tax dodging schemes” which would damage workers’ rights and only benefit private businesses.

The North East MSP insisted it was “ludicrous” to expect freeports in Scotland could create up to 30,000 jobs.

Two new green freeports are due to be created in Scotland once the bidding has finished, with several regions in contention.

Rosyth is included in an application by Forth Ports, while the Port of Dundee has also been tipped as a possible contender.

Freeports provide special tax incentives for businesses who operate there, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

‘Green jobs’ boost

The SNP and Tories have both backed Scottish bids with both governments striking a £52 million agreement in February.

They insist freeports will help create environmentally friendly “green jobs”.

Despite the SNP and Greens being in government together, they are split over whether the special economic zones would benefit Scotland.

Ms Chapman said: “The evidence shows that freeports have a terrible record of delivering on their promises of jobs and economic transformation.

“These proposals are just a UK Government Brexit project that has been greenwashed.

“Freeport status will result in tax avoidance and the loss of public resources and wealth to the private sector.

“At a time when we need to be investing in our communities, these tax dodging schemes will result in further money being diverted away from those who need it.”

She previously described freeports as the “chlorinated chicken of industrial policy”.

However, the Scottish Tories slammed Ms Chapman for talking down the freeport bid and claimed she was engaging in “student politics”.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “Freeports present a stellar opportunity for the north-east and the whole of Scotland. People across the north-east will be sick fed up of this kind of student politics.

“If this sort of extremist opinion is reaching the SNP’s ears at Holyrood, they’ve got questions to answer.

“Wherever there’s progress to be made, you’ll find the Scottish Greens shouting it down.”

Would North East freeport be ‘corporate giveaway’?

Earlier this year her party colleague Ross Greer described the low tax trade zones as a “corporate giveaway”.

An SNP trade union group also warned against green freeports and claimed working with Westminster to deliver them could “undermine devolution”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is determined to ensure that green freeports will create significant numbers of good, green jobs, and deliver positive benefits for Scotland’s businesses, workers and communities.”