Why is Ian Blackford facing calls to quit as SNP Westminster leader?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Why is Ian Blackford facing calls to quit as SNP Westminster leader?

The SNP has been plunged into turmoil in the fall-out of an MP's sexual misconduct ruling, with calls from rivals for leader Ian Blackford to quit.
By Justin Bowie
June 21 2022, 11.59am Updated: June 21 2022, 12.09pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford MP.

The SNP has been plunged into turmoil in the fall-out of an MP’s sexual misconduct ruling, with calls from rivals for leader Ian Blackford to quit.

The senior nationalist was caught in the backlash among his colleagues, public anger and rival political demands since SNP MP Patrick Grady was found guilty of sexual misconduct by an independent parliamentary panel.

The scandal has already to damaging splits, apologies and even whispers about potential successors, including Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn.

What did Patrick Grady do?

Glasgow MP Mr Grady inappropriately touched an SNP member of staff, then aged 19, during a London night out in 2016.

An independent probe ruled he made an “unwanted sexual advance” to the victim by stroking him.

The investigation said that the touching was “clearly sexual in intent”.

Mr Grady was handed a two-day suspension from the House of Commons and urged to make an apology.

How did the SNP respond?

When the SNP first became aware of the accusations against Mr Grady he was not forced to step down from his role as the party’s chief whip.

Mr Blackford organised an informal meeting between Mr Grady and his victim, where the Glasgow MP said sorry.

The complainant initially accepted the apology but later admitted he felt “ambushed”.

Patrick Grady MP.

He said the ordeal has been a “living hell” for him and has blasted the party for a lack of support.

Mr Grady left his post as chief whip in 2021 and was temporarily suspended from the SNP following the misconduct ruling.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted her party would have to “reflect” on its complaints process.

But it would soon emerge that Mr Blackford and party MPs were strongly backing their colleague behind the scenes.

Bombshell secret recording of SNP MPs

In an astonishing secret recording of an SNP meeting, Mr Blackford urged fellow MPs to give Mr Grady their “absolute full support”.

The party’s Westminster chief said he would “look forward” to welcoming Mr Grady back once his suspension had come to an end.

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan insisted colleagues rally together to support him and was met with applause.

But when the recording went public, she quickly issued a groveling apology.

The recording was met with anger from rival politicians who claim Mr Blackford must stand down.

It is also remarkable that someone made the recording in the group in the first place.

It points to deep disquiet in the group. A mole-hunt is under way.

Ian Blackford under pressure

Mr Blackford has been a longtime SNP supporter and first stood for them in the late 1990s.

Previously working in the banking industry, he became an MP for the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency in 2015 when he ousted ex-Lib Dem leader Charles Kennedy.

He took over as SNP Westminster chief in 2017 and has since become well-known for his heated clashes with Boris Johnson.

Ian Blackford regularly clashes with Boris Johnson.

But the senior nationalist now faces the toughest test of his political career if he wants to keep his top post.

Scottish Labour said it was “disgusting” that the Highland MP had given Mr Grady his backing.

Scottish Tories insist Ms Sturgeon must sack Mr Blackford if he does not stand down.

Mr Grady’s victim is considering legal action against the SNP and said it would be tough to return to his job due to the party’s response.

However, Mr Blackford’s predecessor Angus Robertson defended him and insists other political parties are being hypocritical.

What happens next?

The first minister steered clear of commenting on Mr Blackford’s position since the leaked recording emerged. But with an independence campaign re-start under way, she will want this distraction to go away.

Ms Callaghan’s lengthy apology adds to the pressure on others to follow suit.

MP Joanna Cherry – who has clashed with leadership regularly – claimed the party has “significant problems” when it comes to handling complaints.

If Mr Blackford does eventually resign, it will detract from the independence campaign and lead to an internal contest.

Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn has already been touted as a possible replacement, but denied he was interested in the role.

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP tried to protect its own reputation at expense of vulnerable young man

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier