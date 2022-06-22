SNP schools chief told to apologise to Dundee families in strike chaos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents deserve a “full apology” from the SNP education secretary and Dundee leaders for disruption after a city-wide schools strike was called off at the last minute.

Angry MSP Michael Marra made the demand, warning many parents had to take time off work or pay for childcare for the day.

Secondary school teachers were planning to stage a walkout on Wednesday over plans to introduce a new faculty system.

But the strike was called off the night before when the Court of Session intervened.

Dundee-based Mr Marra wants an explanation from Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and city council leader John Alexander.

‘It is time for a full apology’

He said: “Parents across Dundee have been badly let down by the shambolic handling of this policy by the SNP leadership.

“It is time for a full apology from the convener, the council leader and the education secretary, who has refused to get a grip of her colleagues.

“We have parents taking holidays, scrambling for childcare and a last minute shambles of cancellation by the courts.

“That itself is of little surprise.”

Warning over teachers’ jobs

Mr Marra also criticised the council for trying to push through the schools overhaul.

The proposals would see subjects grouped into faculties, removing specialist principal teachers in favour of faculty heads.

The whole thing is a disaster that has rolled on for years. – Michael Marra MSP

The Court of Session in Edinburgh intervened and issued an order to put the council’s plans on hold until they meet certain conditions.

Lady Carmichael told Dundee City Council they now cannot move forward with their proposal without first negotiating with teachers.

These negotiations would need to cover the “recruitment process, job descriptions, job sizing, particulars of employment, specific duties and job remits of roles”.

Mr Marra said the council took the decision at a budget meeting rather than have its children and families committee look at the proposals in a deliberate attempt to avoid scrutiny.

He said: “We now have real turmoil for teaching staff in the city.

“Some are in jobs that look set to be scrapped.

“Some have reluctantly applied for the new posts hoping to help their schools.

“Others have not applied because of the conflicted position they are in.

“The whole thing is a disaster that has rolled on for years.”

He added the SNP leadership at Dundee City Council should “do the right thing” and scrap the policy “immediately”.

When the strike was officially called off Dundee EIS union representative David Baxter hailed it as a win, saying it shows council bosses did not follow the correct steps to consult their staff.

BREAKING NEWS:

The EIS has won an interim interdict against DCC in the Court of Session. This prevents the current imposition of faculties. Due to the this decision, the EIS has called off tomorrow's strike day. Members should report to work (22/6). Please share with colleagues. — Dundee EIS (@DundeeEis) June 21, 2022

The council says it is now studying the Court of Session’s decision in detail.

Industrial action in ‘no-one’s interests’

Ms Somerville refused to apologise.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said they are pleased the strike was called off, saying industrial action in schools is in “no-one’s interests”.

They added: “We would encourage all parties to this industrial dispute to maintain constructive dialogue to reach agreement.

“The deployment of resources in local authority schools is a matter for individual councils, who have the statutory responsibility for the delivery of education.

“This includes providing a complement of teachers and headteachers which meet local needs and circumstances.”

Mr Alexander was approached for comment.