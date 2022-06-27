Fife MP stands by anti-abortion vote as Nicola Sturgeon holds ‘summit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MP stands by anti-abortion vote as Nicola Sturgeon holds ‘summit’

By Rachel Amery
June 27 2022, 6.12pm Updated: June 27 2022, 6.40pm
Peter Grant MP
Peter Grant MP

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant stood by his decision to vote against abortion laws on the day his party leader Nicola Sturgeon led talks on services in Scotland.

During the “summit” on Monday, the first minister condemned some within her own SNP party for their stance.

Ms Sturgeon was looking at proposals to ban anti-abortion protests outside clinics in Scotland.

However, Mr Grant told The Courier his views are known, having previously voted against legalising abortions in Northern Ireland.

‘Conscience’

“We have always respected each other’s right to vote with their conscience,” he said.

“I have told you my view – I vote according to my conscience, as do all my colleagues.”

In 2019, Mr Grant voted against legalising abortions in Northern Ireland.

Almost all other members of his party abstained from voting on this particular subject.

The only other one who chose to vote was East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP Dr Lisa Cameron, who also voted against the proposals.

Mr Grant has abstained from every other vote on abortion in the House of Commons, but has said he disagrees with protests outside abortion clinics on social media.

Senior SNP women criticise John Mason

His comments come as a number of senior women within the Scottish Government criticised SNP MSP John Mason for comments on abortion rights.

John Mason MSP

Mr Mason has been an outspoken pro-life campaigner, and has even attended an anti-abortion demonstration outside Queen Elizabeth University Hospital himself.

Speaking on Monday after the summit on abortion services, the first minister said Mr Mason is “very much in a minority in our party, and probably a minority in Scotland”.

Women’s Health Minister Maree Todd echoed Ms Sturgeon’s reaction, as did health secretary and Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Ms Somerville hit out on social media, saying: “I respect people have different views on abortion however John Mason’s latest response shows he understands very little about what goes on either inside or outside clinics.

“The only thing that will develop in the coming days and months is work to further support and protect women who will continue to have the right to choose as part of our right to determine what happens to our bodies.”

Summit

In Edinburgh, the first minister was joined by representatives from local government, support groups, police, the NHS and campaigners.

They discussed options for laws to establish buffer zones around clinics in response to anti-abortion vigils taking place as women attend to access services.

The first minister said there was “no doubt” the long-term solution is to introduce national legislation, though she said there was a need to get the balance right for such action to withstand “inevitable” challenges from European human rights legislation.

Ms Sturgeon reported that Police Scotland were “very engaged” in the issue, but she noted that she could not instruct them to take action against protesters outside healthcare services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier