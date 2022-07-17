North-east Tory MP insists Rishi Sunak is not tainted by partygate fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east Tory MP insists Rishi Sunak is not tainted by partygate fine

North-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie has insisted Rishi Sunak was not “part of the lockdown party culture” despite being fined by police for breaching Covid rules.
By Justin Bowie
July 17 2022, 12.46pm Updated: July 17 2022, 1.37pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rishi Sunak.
Mr Bowie, who is backing Mr Sunak’s bid to become prime minister, said the former chancellor could not be put in the “same bracket” as those who repeatedly ignored virus restrictions.

The Tory leadership hopeful was fined alongside Boris Johnson for attending a birthday gathering held for the prime minister in June 2020.

But Mr Bowie said: “I don’t think you can say he was a part of the lockdown party culture.

Andrew Bowie MP.

“He walked into a meeting room five minutes before a meeting he was due to attend took place, where there was already a party ongoing.

“He in no way can be put in the same bracket as people that regularly attended parties or were found to be in flagrant breach of the rules.”

Mr Sunak stood by the prime minister during the partygate scandal before finally turning against him earlier this month by quitting as treasury boss.

Mr Bowie insisted the ex-chancellor was right to stay in his post for as long as he did due to the cost of living crisis despite critics saying he should have stepped down earlier.

‘Time of great challenge’

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP said: “I don’t think it would have served anybody, not least the British people, if Rishi had decided just to put his hands up and say, ‘not a problem, I’m out of here’ at a time of great challenge.”

Mr Bowie also denied that Mr Sunak was too rich to become prime minister and claimed he should be judged on competence instead.

He said: “I don’t think we should castigate somebody as being too rich or too poor, or from one background or another, in terms of whether they are up to the job of being prime minister.”

The ex-treasury chief came in for heavy criticism when it emerged his wife had not been paying UK tax on overseas income.

Boris Johnson.

Mr Bowie did not initially call for the prime minister to resign when the partygate scandal first came into focus.

But he turned against the outgoing Tory leader in last month’s confidence vote and later said it would be “impossible” for Mr Johnson to continue in his post.

Holyrood Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish secretary Alister Jack have both held back from formally endorsing any single candidate to succeed Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak is one of the frontrunners to secure the top job, but he faces a tough challenge from Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

