Top SNP councillor quits over Dundee sexual harassment allegations

By Alasdair Clark
July 27 2022, 2.33pm Updated: July 27 2022, 6.00pm
SNP councillor Jordan Linden
Jordan Linden

A top SNP councillor has quit as leader of North Lanarkshire Council after allegations of sexual harassment at a Dundee flat.

Jordan Linden is accused of behaving inappropriately towards a teenager at a property on Gourlay Yard following the Dundee Pride event in September 2019.

The Sunday Mail reported that Mr Linden, who was appointed leader of North Lanarkshire Council two months ago, had been “very drunk” during the incident.

Now, the Daily Record reports that Mr Linden has written to SNP colleagues, informing them of his plans to step down.

Councillor’s behaviour ’caused sense of discomfort’

He wrote: “Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret.

“I offered my apologies to the person concerned at the time and the matter was closed. I reiterate that apology today.

“And in all that’s been said in recent days, the empathetic words from that individual have given me the most reassurance.”

The councillor, who earned £45,000 as leader, added: “The recent press coverage of this has placed an immense strain on me personally.

Politician says mental health affected

“My mental health and wellbeing is being seriously affected, and the impact it is having is profound.

“This is foremost in my consideration about my future, as well as the interests of my partner, family and those closest to me.

“By resigning, I hope to be allowed the space to get my mental health back in balance.

“I have no wish for my personal circumstances to overshadow the work of the political administration of the council as it implements the manifesto on which it was elected in May.”

The SNP has so far refused to confirm if Mr Linden has been suspended by the party or if an investigation is under way.

Police Scotland says it has received no complaints in relation to the allegation.

