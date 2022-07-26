Chinese teaching groups in Tayside and Fife schools face ban under Sunak leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chinese teaching groups in Tayside and Fife schools face ban under Sunak leadership

Chinese teaching groups in Tayside and Fife schools could be banned over claims they are a “danger to free thought”.
By Justin Bowie
July 26 2022, 4.10pm
Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak has vowed to close all 30 of the Confucius Institutes in the UK – the highest number of any country in the world.

The programmes promote Chinese language and culture abroad.

But north-east MP Andrew Bowie, who has backed the former chancellor to become the next prime minister, warned they ignore topics “inconvenient” to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Mr Sunak’s vow to close the groups could see him clash with the SNP since education is devolved to Holyrood.

It is not yet clear how any ban would work across Scottish universities and schools.

Confucius Institutes were first launched by China in 2004 and have since been opened around the globe, with dozens now in Britain.

While the scheme is described by the Chinese government as a way for them to promote education in other countries, critics say it allows Beijing to peddle “soft power” abroad.

Since coming to Scotland the teaching groups have established links at schools all over the country, including in Fife, Angus, and Perth and Kinross.

Pupils in schools involved with the project can learn Mandarin and are given the opportunity to find out more about Chinese culture.

Teachers from China can spend some time in Scotland as part of an exchange scheme, while youngsters from schools here have been able to visit the Asian nation.

Fife’s Queen Anne High School, Carnoustie High School in Angus, and Kinross High School are among those who have partnered with the Confucius Institute.

‘Promoting Chinese soft power’

Writing on social media this week, Mr Sunak said: “I would close all 30 of China’s Confucius Institutes in the UK – the highest number in the world.

“Almost all UK Government spending on Mandarin language teaching at school is channelled through university-based Confucius Institutes, thereby promoting Chinese soft power.”

Aberdeenshire MP Mr Bowie added: “Universities must be protected from undue state influence and insidious doctrines which vie for the eyes and ears of students.

“Students simply seeking to learn Mandarin have been forbidden from engaging in topics inconvenient to the Chinese Community Party, such as its human rights record or treatment.”

In 2018, Nicola Sturgeon announced funding of more than £700,000 for the Confucius Institute school programme.

But since then, senior SNP figures – including Westminster defence spokesperson Stewart McDonald – have been critical of the scheme.

Mr Sunak’s hardline position comes as he tries to outflank Tory leadership rival Liz Truss in the race to No 10.

During a heated BBC debate between the pair, Ms Truss said the ex-chancellor had been soft on China until recently.

Westminster relations with Beijing were much stronger than they are now just a few years ago when David Cameron was prime minister.

But the Conservative Party’s stance on Chinese president Xi Jinping’s government has since hardened following major crackdowns on protests in Hong Kong.

A Scottish Universities spokesperson said: “Universities engage with open eyes and due diligence, ensuring that their practice is consistent with academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Carnoustie High School and Burnside Primary School continue to work in partnership with Scotland’s National Centre for Languages and the Confucius Institute for Scotland to deliver the teaching of Mandarin and the exploration of Chinese culture as part of the language learning entitlements for children and young people.”

