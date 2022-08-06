Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’

The Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted green freeports can’t be used as an excuse for multinational firms to ignore workers’ rights and dodge taxes.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 6 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted green freeports can’t be used as an excuse for multinational firms to ignore workers’ rights and dodge taxes.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party “cautiously” backs the introduction of the special economic zones which it’s hoped could spur growth in Fife.

Rosyth and Burntisland have both been included in a bid by Forth Ports, and a successful application would potentially bring thousands of jobs to the region.

But freeports have attracted controversy, with critics such as the Scottish Greens warning they allow major companies to avoid paying their fair share.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I’m cautiously supportive of the idea. We need to see the details.

Rosyth could benefit from a new freeport.

“They can’t just become tax havens for multinational corporations that will use it as a loophole in which to increase their profits.”

He added: “They need to work for the communities in which they’re situated. We need to keep an eye on the human rights records of companies locating to these freeports.

“But that notwithstanding, as long as we do the due diligence, I think it’s a good idea, and they certainly have our support.”

Rural push

This week Mr Cole-Hamilton has claimed his party are best-placed to represent the interests of rural Scotland.

The Lib Dem leader wants to see a “just transition” for farmers as the landscape of the industry changes, similar to plans for oil and gas workers as fossil fuels are phased out.

The Holyrood MSP warned the agricultural sector has been “largely abandoned” by both the SNP and Tories.

The Lib Dem leader believes his party is best-placed to represent rural Scotland.

He insisted Nicola Sturgeon is too focused on an “unwanted referendum”.

And he added that Brexit has been a “disaster” for Scotland’s farming industry.

He said: “We should look at the impact of Brexit as a warning against independence, not a reason for it.

“The focus of all ministers in the Scottish Government is not on the rising cost of rural farming, but it is on an unwanted independence referendum next year.”

Tory leadership battle

Mr Cole-Hamilton expects little to change at Westminster when either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss take power.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss sparked fury among SNP supporters this week when she branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton doesn’t think either candidate undermines arguments in favour of the union, but admitted they are not helping.

Liz Truss.

He told us: “The SNP have massively overcooked their reaction to it, but Liz Truss diminished herself. It’s childish.

“Liz Truss is playing into Nicola Sturgeon’s hands, absolutely. I’m depressed by the Tory leadership battle.”

Stopping independence

Mr Cole-Hamilton has indicated he would work alongside both Labour and the Tories to stop Ms Sturgeon’s push to leave the UK.

The first minister wants a second independence vote to take place in 2023, but Mr Cole-Hamilton insists even the SNP leader doubts it will happen.

He said: “I respect the first minister. I think that she has a sense of duty to the problems facing our country and she knows what those problems are.

Nicola Sturgeon.

“But she’s shackled to a runaway train of an independence cause that she’s lost control of.

“She is now just feeding red meat to that base first and foremost, and all other priorities are secondary.”

South of the border, his party could find themselves as kingmakers after the next election if neither of the main two unionist parties achieve a majority.

In 2010, former Lib Dem chief Nick Clegg went into coalition with the Tories, a decision which eventually cost them dozens of seats.

But the Edinburgh MSP said he can see “no circumstances” where current leader Ed Davey would keep the Conservatives in power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier